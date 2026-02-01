Rohit Shetty House Firing: 5 nabbed after Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claims...; Juhu Police records filmmaker's statement

Rohit Shetty House Firing: he police have nabbed five people who they believe participated in the incident. The accused include Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23).

Multiple gunshots were fired at Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 1. The incident, which was similar to the cafe cases that involved Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma, caused a complete shock to the Hindi film industry. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the attack while investigators continue their work. Police have arrested five individuals who they believe participated in the incident. All five suspects come from Pune, a city located in Maharashtra. The authorities are conducting interrogations to discover the reason behind the incident and to find out whether there is another bigger plot.

The accused were identified as...

The police have nabbed five people who they believe participated in the incident. The accused include Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23).

TRENDING NOW

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has made news for targeting celebrities, carried out the crime. In a statement, they said, “Ram Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali sabhi bhaiyon ko. Aaj Mumbai mein (Shetty Tower) film director Rohit Shetty ke ghar par jo firing hui hai, uski zimmedari Shubham Lonkar, Arju Bishnoi aur Hari Boxer Hasan Sambhu lete hain. Humne inhe kai baar message kiya tha ki hamare kaam mein dakhal na dein, lekin inhe baat samajh nahi aayi. Isliye yeh ek chhota sa trailer diya gaya hai. Agar aage bhi inhone hamari baat nahi samjhi, toh agla shot ghar ke bahar nahi, balki bedroom mein chalega. Yeh unke seene par aur aage poore Bollywood ke liye ek warning hai."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police and forensic teams reach Director Rohit Shetty's residence, after an incident of firing was reported outside his residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/h1wVhtCtY7 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Gunshots were fired outside Rohit's gym

Police sources, cited by FPJ, claim that the attacker rode a motorcycle into the Juhu area, parked it a short distance away, and then strolled in the direction of Shetty Tower. Before the assailant left the area, bullets were fired outside Rohit Shetty's personal gymnasium, which is situated on the first level of the building.

Gym equipment was discovered at the scene, and as Shetty is renowned for regularly working out at this gym and maintaining his fitness, the area where the shooting occurred is understood to be the filmmaker's normal workout space. Police are actively investigating the attack's method of operation.

Police recorded Rohit Shetty's statement

In addition to another forensic team that has arrived at Shetty's home to aid in the investigation, a team of forensic experts is now gathering samples from the gym and the adjacent balcony. As part of the investigation, Juhu Police have recorded Rohit Shetty's statement.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more