Rohit Shetty House Firing: Heavy security deployed outside filmmaker's residence, forensic team collects...

At least four rounds of shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house on Saturday night in Mumbai's Juhu area. Here's what we know so far.

Rohit Shetty House Firing: Director Rohit Shetty's home was shaken by indiscriminate gunfire late on Saturday night in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood by unidentified miscreants. Mumbai Police raced to the scene, and an inquiry is underway, despite preliminary reports indicating no injuries. The neighbourhood was terrorised after at least four shots were fired outside Shetty's home, according to the preliminary police investigation. The cause of the firing has not yet been determined.

Heavy security deployed, police probe on

According to police officials, they are investigating the matter and considering the incident from several perspectives to ascertain any potential involvement. The police are still unsure of the attack's motivation. Police and forensic teams are on the scene investigating to determine the facts surrounding the firing and identify the attackers.

Forensic team collects evidence?

According to reports and a video shared by a paparazzi's Instagram handle, the forensic team has collected evidence from Rohit Shetty's house premises after the gunshots were fired.

“Firing has taken place at the building. We are investigating all possible angles to identify the culprits,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

When gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's house in...

This kind of scenario has happened in Mumbai before. A similar incident occurred in 2024 at the Bandra home of Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan, when two attackers shot four rounds before running away. Later, in a social media post, the gang led by infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took credit for the firing.

Furthermore, the murder of Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, a 66-year-old politician who had a close relationship with Salman Khan, was also attributed to the Bishnoi gang.

