Rukmini Vasanth's FIRST LOOK from Toxic REVEALED: Actress SLAYS as...; turns heads with...; fans call her 'Absolute...'

Rukmini Vasanth First Look From Toxic Out: Actor Rukmini Vasanth has joined the cast of Yash's next movie, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The character of Mellisa portrayed by Rukmini, has been officially disclosed by the producers. Geetu Mohandas is the person behind the camera for this big-budget action drama, and it is set to hit the cinemas in 2026. The creators unveiled Rukmini's first-look poster as Mellisa, a character depicted as composed, strong, and determined, and shared it on social media. The glimpse, which is set against the backdrop of a fuzzy late 1960s party scene, depicts Mellisa strolling through the area with composed power and a concentrated look that contrasts with the turmoil all around. In the poster, Rukmini looks amazing in a thigh-high cut dress.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups cast

The ensemble cast of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups already includes Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, and Nayanthara as Ganga. The film's narrative universe, which the creators have described as dark, multi-layered, and emotionally charged, is further expanded with the arrival of Rukmini Vasanth.

More about Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic, which was written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, is being filmed concurrently in Kannada and English. Dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages are also planned. The technical team for the movie consists of production designer TP Abid, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, music composer Ravi Basrur, and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

Along with National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee, Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry, best known for the John Wick trilogy, is choreographing the action scenes. Yash and Venkat K. Narayana are producing the movie through Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions. Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, which coincides with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

