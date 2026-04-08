Rupali Ganguly, Shweta Tiwari light up an event with fun dance alongside cop, fans react 'Both are looking beautiful'

Shweta Tiwari and Rupali Ganguly share a fun dance moment with a police officer at a Mumbai event, and the viral video is winning hearts online for its cheerful and wholesome vibe.

Television stars Shweta Tiwari and Rupali Ganguly recently grabbed attention after a fun and unexpected moment at an event in Mumbai. The two popular actresses were seen dancing alongside a police officer, and the video from the event has quickly gone viral on social media.

Rupali Ganguly and Shweta Tiwari groove with cop

The energetic event occurred at a public gathering which both actresses attended as special guests. Shweta and Rupali appear in the video to enjoy the music while they invite others to participate. The event gained uniqueness because a police officer who worked at the venue joined them on stage.

The trio shared a light-hearted dance, which brought smiles to all the people who were present.

How fans reacted to the video?

The fans have expressed love for the clip because they consider it both refreshing and wholesome. The actresses created a happy environment which welcomed all people while they treated the officer with appropriate respect and friendly behaviour. Users have shared the video across multiple platforms because they want to show their appreciation for the positive energy that emerged during the spontaneous moment.

One user wrote, "Sweta Mam and RG mam both are looking beautiful." Another commented, "ITV queen Rupali Ganguly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rupali and Shweta are fan favourites

Indian television viewers consider Shweta Tiwari and Rupali Ganguly to be two of the most popular actors. Shweta has maintained her status as a fan favourite since she became famous through her role on the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Rupali currently captivates audiences through her role in Anupamaa which stands as one of the most viewed television programs throughout the nation.

Fans develop their admiration for stars through these moments because they appreciate both their performances and their capacity to establish authentic relationships with others. The Mumbai event showcased their ability to connect with others through their friendly behaviour and approachable personality.

The viral video continues to circulate online because it generates happiness while demonstrating how people respond to a joyful moment that brings them happiness.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more