Salim Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital ICU, Salman Khan rushes to be with him; fans wish…

Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The exact reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed yet, and further details about the 90-year-old’s health are awaited. Salman Khan has been spotted arriving at the hospital. In a paparazzi video, he was seen leaving the hospital. Wearing a simple outfit, Salman did not stop to speak with the media gathered outside the hospital, as concern grows over Salim Khan’s health. In a paparazzi video, the actor was later spotted leaving the hospital premises amid tight security.

All about Salim Khan: Career and films

Salim Khan is one of the most influential writers of the Hindi film industry. He teamed up with writer Javed Akhtar to create the historical duo of Salim-Javed. In the 1970s, the duo completely changed the way Hindi cinema thought and storytelling. His films brought the voice of the common man to the screen and strongly presented the issues related to society.

Memorable films and the angry young man era Salim-Javed scripted include superhit films like Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer and Don. These films gave recognition to the angry young man era of Amitabh Bachchan. His stories and powerful dialogues left a deep impression on the audience. It was because of Salim-Javed that writers in Hindi films got the respect and recognition that was seen less earlier.

In November 2025, Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday. On this special occasion, his second wife Helen wrote an emotional message for him on Instagram and also shared pictures together. She wrote, “Happy 90th birthday!! Thank you for the wonderful years together — for your kindness, your humour, your steady presence, and the love you’ve given us all. I’m grateful for you every day. Wishing you health, peace, and all the happiness your beautiful heart deserves. May the almighty always bless you. ???."

Now that the news of Salim Khan's hospitalization has come out, his fans and well-wishers are wishing him a speedy recovery and sending prayers for him.

