Salim Khan LIVE health update: When will Salman Khan's father be taken off ventilator?

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17. Read on to know about the health update of the popular screenwriter.

Salim Khan Health Update LIVE: Salman Khan's father Salim Khan had to be rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17. As expected, the news left his friends and colleagues from the showbiz industry in a state of shock. For the unversed, the 90-year-old popular screenwriter was rushed to the ICU. Several family members, including wives Salma Khan and Helen, sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughter Alvira Khan, and son-in-laws Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, paid him a visit at the hospital. Amid continuous prayers by friends and fans, a new update has gone viral on social media.

What has hospital said on Salim Khan's current condition?

Lilavati Hospital had held a press briefing for Salim Khan. According to the hospital, Salim had to be put on ventilator as he was admitted with high BP. On February 18, a small procedure took place. The doctor has now confirmed that Salim's condition is stable and would be moved out of ventilator support. While speaking to media, Doctor Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital said, "Salim khan suffered a minimal brain hemorrhage, which does not require surgery. Earlier, he was told he would be discharged, but now a decision will be made once he is comfortable. The DSA procedure performed on him is not considered surgery. He is still on a ventilator. He is in the ICU. But he is recovering."

Dr Parkar further mentioned, "Digital Subtraction Angiography procedure was performed. He was admitted yesterday by his family doctor, Sandeep Chopra. His blood pressure was also high, so we kept him on a ventilator as a backup for safety. He is doing better now; recovery is slow due to his age."

Parker stressed on the fact that Salim was not critical, but had to be put on ventilator for security.

Fans remember Salim-Javed magic

Salim Khan's recent health reports have also evoked recollections of his well-known collaboration with Javed Akhtar. They collaborated to produce several successful movies as the renowned writing team Salim-Javed. They became well-known and transformed Hindi film as a result of their excellent coordination. While admirers await word on Salim Khan's recovery, many are reflecting on the significant impact he and Javed Akhtar created.

