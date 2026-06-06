Salman Khan and Nayanthara LOCK Bandra streets, gear up for schedule from June 10

Read further to know eveyrthing about Salman Khan and Nayanthara's outdoor Bandra shoot for Vamshi Paidipally's Eid 2027 film.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara LOCK Bandra streets, gears up for schedule from June 10 (Instagram)

Salman Khan and Nayanthara are gearing up for some serious action right in the heart of Bandra, as Vamshi Paidipally’s new film heads into a big outdoor shoot starting June 10. If you’re in the area, keep your eyes peeled, you might just catch the two stars on set, weaving through real Mumbai streets. Ever since news broke about this fresh pairing, buzz hasn’t stopped. The crew kicked things off in Mumbai back in April, took a detour to Manali for a change of scene, and now they're back in the city for what looks like their most ambitious leg yet.

Bandra To Turn Into A Film Set

The director wants to capture Mumbai in all its raw, busy glory and that means real locations, not closed sets. According to a report in Mid-Day, the schedule is packed with stunts: think high-speed chases, up close combat, and huge crowd scenes. There’s one big set piece everyone’s talking about, a wild pursuit that explodes into an all-out brawl. Pretty much everything you’d hope for if you’re a fan of action movies.

What’s Being Shot?

And with Salman being a true Bandra boy, he isn’t just working here, he’s shooting practically at home. The outdoor shoot officially gets rolling on June 10, and it’s set to be a spectacle.

Schedule Kicks Off June 10

The film doesn’t have a name yet, but they’re eyeing Eid 2027 for release. Salman talked about this one a while back on Twitter, asking his fans to be patient and promising there’d be news “when the time is right.” In his own words: “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye. That’s why I announced Eid… Patience, thoda sa sabar… Mere jitna hi intezar karna padega.”

What Else Salman Has Coming Up

Fans are hungry for this release, especially since there was no Salman movie for Eid this year. He’s got Matrubhumi lined up too, but that one’s still waiting on a release date. For now, Mumbai and especially Bandra feels like the center of the universe for Bollywood fans, as Vamshi Paidipally’s team brings together two superstars for what’s shaping up to be a high-octane ride.

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