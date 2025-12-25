Aishwarya Rai’s VIRAL compliment for Salman Khan is about...; fans decode her expressions 'Her excitement...'

After splitting from Salman, Aishwarya gave her career her all attention. She later starred in well-known movies and gave critically lauded performances. After collaborating on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and then Guru, she got back in touch with Abhishek Bachchan in the early 2000s.

Salman Khan Birthday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life was frequently the focus of public interest prior to her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan and well before the current rumours of divorce started to circulate. Her relationship with Salman Khan, which started during the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 romance movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, is one of the most talked-about aspects of her life. Behind the scenes, their romance took a serious turn as their chemistry lit up the screen.

But the relationship ended bitterly in 2002. Aishwarya said in subsequent interviews that she had experienced adultery, humiliation, and verbal, physical, and mental abuse when she was with Salman. However, she once publicly spoke well of him despite this turbulent finish.

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, a well-known celebrity chat program, had one such instance. Aishwarya was asked to choose the Bollywood star she thought was "the sexiest and most gorgeous man" by the refined and kind Simi, who is renowned for her frank yet polite interviews.

Aishwarya called Salman the most gorgeous and...

Aishwarya paused, smiled, and after a brief moment of thought, replied, “Someone who is obviously selected in the list of Indian men internationally, recently… Salman.”

Salman named the most attractive man in...

This episode was shot just after Salman Khan made news across the world when he was named the seventh most attractive man in the world by the American weekly magazine People. Her response was interpreted as a kind recognition of his charm and charisma at the time, when their relationship was still in the public glare.

When Salman-Aishwarya broke up

After splitting from Salman, Aishwarya gave her career her all attention. She later starred in well-known movies and gave critically lauded performances. After collaborating on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and then Guru, she got back in touch with Abhishek Bachchan in the early 2000s.

Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan relationship

In 2007, Abhishek proposed to her after their friendship developed into a romantic relationship. In a well-reported ceremony that attracted national attention, the pair was married the same year.

How fans reacted to Aishwariya calling Salman...

Fans back then agreed to what Aishwariya said about Salman in the interview. One commented, "During 90-2010 Salman Khan was true example of male beauty. While Aishwarya Rai is already Miss World.." Another wrote, "Yes they were great togheter crazy love intense passionate." A third commented, "Salman at the time was in his prime physically and facially.... His charm and swag was unmatched."

