Salman Khan calls Anant Ambani ‘Younger Brother’; why is their heartwarming connection so special?

Salman Khan calling Anant Ambani his 'younger brother' isn't just a sweet gesture. It is also about the genuine bond they share. Read on to know more about their connection.

Salman Khan and Anant Ambani's bond isn’t just your usual actor-meets-businessman equation. It genuinely is like a big brother–younger brother connection, and fans have seen it for years. For the unversed, Salman is a regular at Ambani family events. He has attended intimate celebrations and seen at ultra-glam weddings, and never has he looked like just another guest. Salman fits right in! What really makes people love the bond is how Salman talks about Anant. He’s often calls him his “younger brother,” and it doesn’t appear like a throwaway line.

What is Salman's post on Anant about?

For example, on Anant’s birthday, Salman Khan had put out a couple of photos with Anant Ambani along with a caption that read, "Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant". This isn't just a mere post, but also an insight into their bond.

Fans were quick to laud Salman Khan for being so protective and affectionate towards him. One comment read, "Ye pyaar ta umr kayam Rahe. wish you happy birthday"; "Dua. kisi ki nazar na lage"; "Bhai jaan keep posting like this , we love u and Dhurandhar dekh li ?"

Salman Khan lauded Anant's will power

Back in 2016, Salman, who is often appreciated for his fit physique, had said that he has massive love and “respect” for Anant, who lost 108 kg in just 18 months. According to reports, Anant lost an average of six kg per month, and that too naturally. The actor had tweeted, "So happy to see Anant Ambani, lots of respect and so happy for him. Takes a lot of willpower to loose 108 kg in 18 months."

So happy to see Anant Ambani,lots of respect n sooo happy fr him.Takes a lot of willpower to loose 108kgs in 18mnths pic.twitter.com/Rfd6pgAeEn — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 10, 2016

Anant lifted Salman during wedding festivities?

In one of the videos that went viral in 2024, Anant Ambani tried to lift Salman Khan on stage during Akon's performance. After Anant couldn't, he calls Shera to help him. Shera quickly comes on stage and lifts Salman up as everyone around cheered for him. This moment was also recorded by Akon on his phone.

During Akon's Chammak Challo performance, the singer crooned with a host of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Salman Khan and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. He took to Instagram to post a video and a caption that read, “Best pre-wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radhika. Unforgettable evening”

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