Salman Khan comes in SUPPORT of students' protest in Delhi, calls violence 'Deeply saddening'

Salman Khan has reacted to the students' protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, calling the violence 'deeply saddening.' The actor urged the government to strengthen the education system and praised students for protesting peacefully.

Salman Khan suports students' protest

CJP protest in Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reacted to the recent police action during the students’ protest in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak. He also joined a bunch of other celebrities who have been backing the students, and Salman put out a heartfelt note on social media. In that message, he condemned the violence and kind of urged the government to make the country’s education system stronger.

Salman Khan supports students' protest

Salman said he was saddened by the violence that unfolded during what he described as a 'peaceful protest'. "This was a very peaceful protest. It's very sad that it turned violent. My deepest condolences to the students and their families who were injured."

Calling paper leaks a serious issue, the actor applauded the students for coming together to demand a fair and transparent education system.

"I'm happy to see that the children of our country have united for a better education system, and that their parents have stood by them. I applaud their efforts. They have shown dedication, honesty and hard work towards building their future and a better, educated India."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman also praised the courage of the young protesters and expressed confidence in the country's future.

"This is the right way to protest, and the students have done it peacefully. They are courageous and brave. This generation, driven by education and determination, will bring glory to India."

What did Salman Khan urge?

The actor further urged that the matter remain focused on education rather than politics. "This issue is between students and the education system; it should not be politicised. The credit belongs entirely to our students."

Expressing faith in the authorities, Salman said he hoped the government would respond positively to the students' demands. "I am confident that the government will support them and work towards strengthening the education system. This is a win-win situation for everyone."

He concluded his message by sharing his vision for India's future, hoping education becomes a national priority.

"I pray for a positive outcome. May God bless everyone who wants to study. Education should become the next trend and the next fashion. I hope India grows into a global education hub where students from around the world come to learn."

Several celebrities back the students

Salman is among many members of the film industry who have spoken in support of the protesting students. Earlier, actors including Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Bajwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood and Diljit Dosanjh also expressed solidarity with the students and called for reforms in the education system.

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