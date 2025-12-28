Salman Khan enjoys bike ride on birthday, decides to skip bulletproof...; netizens call him... [Viral Video]

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on December 27. The celebration was held at his Panvel farmhouse which was attended by popular faces.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on December 27 in a special yet simple manner. The celebration was held at his Panvel farmhouse, where family members, close friends, several well-known industry figures, fans, and the media were present. Many pictures and videos of Salman's birthday quickly went viral on social media. Everyone wanted a glimpse of Bhaijaan on his special day.

Salman Khan ditches bulletproof car on 60th birthday

Among all the celebration videos, one clip garnered the most attention. In this video, Salman Khan was seen riding a motorcycle, leaving behind his convoy of heavily armored bulletproof vehicles. In the viral video, Salman Khan can be seen riding his bike with his security personnel following close behind. As Salman moves along, the fans and the paparazzi, who are positioned by the road, welcome him with chants and by waving their hands. Crossing a bridge, Salman was seen riding the bike with total ease and confidence making this an extraordinary and unforgettable moment for his fans.

TRENDING NOW

Watch the video here:

Latest: #SalmanKhan steps out for a thrilling bike ride on his birthday #BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/taLx0n0xq5 — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) December 27, 2025

What makes the bike ride video of Salman Khan so special?

This video showed completely the opposite side of the personality of Salman Khan, always surrounded by heavy security. In recent years Khan's security has been greatly increased, yet during the bike ride he was seen as totally relaxed and unconcerned. Fans loved his simple and free-spirited demeanor. People commented that despite being such a big superstar, Salman still knows how to enjoy simple moments. This video was nothing short of a gift for his fans.

Fans reaction

One of the users wrote, “Someone is getting ready for kick 2 ❤️” Another commented, “Safety measurement. Good decision by bhai” A fan praised Salman Khan fitness and wrote, “Bhai ye banda 40 ka lag raha hai ,, wapsi tagdi hone wali hai don't worry ?”

What is the reason behind Salman Khan's high-security?

There have been serious reasons behind the increased security for Salman Khan in recent times. In April 2024, a firing incident occurred outside his Bandra residence. Furthermore, his security was further tightened following alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to reports, bulletproof glass was installed at Galaxy Apartments, and bulletproof vehicles worth crores of rupees were added to his convoy. Security concerns had heightened after the murder of his close friend and politician Baba Siddique.

All about Salman Khan’s 60th birthday

The birthday celebration in Panvel was attended by many big stars. Prominent figures like Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, and MS Dhoni were among those who came to wish Salman a happy birthday. His strong connections with the film and sports world were evident at the celebration. Fans also celebrated Salman's birthday with great enthusiasm. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated, and a large number of fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai, making Salman Khan's 60th birthday a memorable and special occasion.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more