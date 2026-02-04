Salman Khan joins Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Bhaijaan to reportedly make the BIGGEST cameo as…

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser was released in February 2026, leaving fans glued to the intense drama and storyline. Now, a picture of Salman Khan is going viral on social media with the claim that he is part of Dhurandhar 2.

Social media has been abuzz for the past few days. The reason is a set of pictures that claim Salman Khan will be seen in Dhurandhar 2 in the role of Bade Sahab. These pictures surfaced late Monday night and quickly went viral. However, there has been no official confirmation from the film's makers yet. Despite this, fans have become quite excited after seeing these pictures and are making various speculations.

Is Salman Khan in Dhurandhar: The Revenge as Bade Sahab?

It is being said that this character named Bade Sahab could be an underworld don, whom some people believe is inspired by Dawood Ibrahim. In the viral pictures, Salman Khan is seen standing on a balcony in a powerful pose. Arjun Rampal (Major Iqbal) and Sanjay Dutt (SP Aslam) are also visible with him. This trio looks extremely dangerous and impressive on screen, which has further excited the fans.

TRENDING NOW

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Pal (@devaimation)

However, the truth is different. It has been clarified that all these pictures are AI-generated and are entirely based on speculation. A disclaimer is also present with these pictures, which clearly states that Jio Studios, B62 Studios, or director Aditya Dhar have not confirmed Salman Khan's presence in the film. Currently, neither Salman Khan nor the film's team has reacted to these rumors.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser out

Meanwhile, the excitement for the film increased even more when the first poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on Monday. In the first poster, Ranveer Singh is seen wearing a black trench coat, with his hair open, standing against a bright red background. The poster clearly suggests that this time the story will be darker, more dangerous, and more intense than before.

When will Dhurandhar 2 be released?

The film will be released on March 19, 2027, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which Aditya Dhar wrote, directed and produced, has been developed as a major cinematic work that fans eagerly await.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more