Salman Khan-MS Dhoni's BROMANCE steals spotlight as unseen birthday photos go VIRAL, fans react 'Both legends are...'

Salman Khan and MS Dhoni have been friends for a long time, and the cricketer being present during Salman’s 60th birthday party is a testament to their strong ties. Along with his family, Dhoni came to the party, and no sooner than the pictures of the two went viral on social media. More unseen snaps from the celebration are now doing the rounds online. Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and filmmaker, shared the newly released pictures on his Instagram account late Sunday night. The images portray Salman and Dhoni having a good time candidly. Salman’s sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan, were also at the event, while Dhoni was spotted with his wife, Sakshi.

Salman-MS Dhoni's bromance

The charm of Salman Khan and MS Dhoni was evident in the photos. Salman sported a fresh look with his face clean-shaven, dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans. Dhoni, going for a pure and elegant look, chose a brown jacket and had a fashionable yet natural hairstyle. The pictures that were not shown before have once more made the fans happy, revealing the friendship between the Bollywood icon and the cricketing God once again.

How netizens reacted?

Internet users are going gaga over this group photo of Salman Khan and Dhoni's family. One user wrote, "Both legends of their respective professions together." Another user wrote, "We love this pose of Salman Khan." Another user wrote, "It's nice to see Thala and Bhaijaan together."

It wasn’t the very first occasion that Atul Agnihotri occupied the fans' attention again by posting a picture of Salman Khan and MS Dhoni. Previously, the two buddies were seen at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse with a singer, AP Dhillon. After the muddy ATV ride through the fields, the three took a picture which went viral on social media, making really happy the fans from both the Bollywood and cricket sectors very happy.

