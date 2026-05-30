Salman Khan NOT playing peacemaker in Don 3 fallout between Ranveer Singh and Excel

Read further as source denies Salman Khan's mediation in Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar dispute.

Salman Khan NOT playing peacemaker in Don 3 fallout between Ranveer Singh and Excel

Things just got clearer in the Don 3 aftermath. Even though there were whispers that Salman Khan was stepping in to smooth things out between Ranveer Singh and the movie’s team, some sources say he actually has nothing to do with the mess. That update arrived right after people started talking about Khan playing peacemaker between Ranveer, Don 3 director Farhan Akhtar, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Folks in the industry insist nobody asked him to intervene.

“No Intervention Has Taken Place”

Someone close to the whole thing told HT City, “The rumors about Salman Khan calling up and mediating just aren’t true. He hasn’t gotten involved.” That flat denial pretty much puts Bollywood Hungama’s earlier reports to rest, the one where they said Khan, who apparently likes Ranveer and the Akhtars equally, had talked to both sides urging them to settle things quietly so future projects wouldn’t be ruined.

How the Don 3 Conflict Started

Ranveer was announced as the new Don in 2023, complete with a flashy teaser. Farhan Akhtar wanted to get started right after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wrapped up. But the film kept hitting delays. Turns out, Excel Entertainment wasn’t the problem. Ranveer had already signed up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and started prepping for that role. After finishing Baiju Bawra, Ranveer moved onto Prasanth Varma’s project, which pushed Don 3 back even more. Then Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar got priority. Ranveer figured Dhurandhar might help revive his box office numbers after a string of flops and thought he’d return to Don afterwards to give the franchise a boost.

Exit After Dhurandhar Release

The real fallout happened when Ranveer officially exited Don 3 on December 20, 2025, just weeks before the shoot was set to begin. “Once Dhurandhar started gaining steam, Ranveer pulled out of Don 3 on December 20, 2025,” the source said. That last-minute move badly strained his relationship with Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, now they’re locked in a standoff. Even FWICE got involved, but Ranveer hasn’t replied to the federation’s invite to sort things out.

Salman Khan’s Name Dragged In, Then Cleared

As the feud got more attention around Bollywood, Salman Khan came up as the supposed mediator because of his friendly ties with everyone. Still, the latest word is he hasn’t touched the situation. Right now, Don 3 isn’t moving forward, and the dispute between Ranveer and Excel remains unresolved with Salman completely out of the picture.

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