Salman Khan QUIT this film, Madhuri Dixit too turned it down, another actress said yes, emerged as..., she is…

Madhuri Dixit, the iconic dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood, once made headlines for her decision to reject a Subhash Ghai movie. The film, which also featured Salman Khan, went on to become a massive hit with a new actress, Mahima Chaudhary, in the lead role. Director Subhash Ghai chose not to cast him because he felt a superstar would not fit the specific needs of the role. Ghai wanted a newcomer for the character of Rajiv, who was intended to be an NRI and look like he had come from a foreign land. Salman Khan was already a big star at the time, and Ghai felt that having three major stars would not work for the script he had in mind.

Fate of Mahima Chaudhary

According to reports, Madhuri Dixit was initially approached to play the lead role in the film, but she rejected the offer. Salman Khan, who was also part of the project, left the film as well. The role eventually went to Mahima Chaudhary, who made her debut in the film and became an overnight sensation. The film was none other than Subhash Ghai’s Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Subhash Ghai said that he didn’t cast Madhuri Dixit because he felt she wouldn’t be able to portray the innocence and youthfulness needed for the character in the movie.

Madhuri Dixit’s decision to reject the film is still a topic of discussion among fans. Some speculate that she might have had creative differences with the director, while others believe she might have had a busy schedule. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that the film’s success was a turning point for Mahima Chaudhary’s career.

More about Pardes

Pardes, a romantic drama directed by Subhash Ghai, revolves around Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan), a non-resident Indian who visits India in search of a bride. He encounters Kusum (Mahima Chaudhary), a young woman embodying traditional values, and develops feelings for her. The movie examines the cultural disparities and the difficulties encountered by Indians residing overseas. The ensemble, featuring Amrish Puri and Apurva Agnihotri, gives remarkable performances. Pardes was produced with a budget of approximately Rs 10 crore and turned out to be a commercial hit, earning more than Rs 35 crore at the box office while garnering favorable reviews from both critics and viewers for its stunning music, cinematography, and acting.

