Salman Khan REACTS after fans worry over VIRAL loneliness post: 'Mummy pooch rahi hai, chill maro yaar'

Salman Khan has reacted to fans worrying over his recent loneliness post, saying he can never feel alone because of his family, friends, and supporters. The actor's latest message has now gone viral on social media.

Image credit:instagram/salmankhan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan again grabbed everyone’s attention with a sort of heartfelt post about loneliness on social media, you know. The emotional line left a lot of fans worried, and several people started commenting that the 60-year-old actor looked like he was in a difficult phase, and that this solitude was really striking him hard. But now, Salman has finally broken the silence on that particular post.

He posted a fresh update, saying that even his mother began asking him questions after she saw the earlier message. Fans are now relieved and actively discussing his new post, as Bhai once again gave them something to talk about.

What did Salman Khan say in his new post?

In the new post Salman wrote, "Arre yaar main apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can I be alone when I have such a big and wonderful family and friends? How can I feel lonely when I have you all, your good wishes and blessings? Sometimes I get bored being with people, so sometimes it's just like that. This time, no photo, just made it breaking news. Mummy pooch rahi hai, kya hua beta? Chill maro yaar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

What was Salman's post on loneliness?

Salman Khan recently shared a shirtless photo of himself on his social media account. The caption read, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice, and lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan work front

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming projects. He will be seen working on the film "Matrubhoomi." This film was originally scheduled to be released under the title "Battle of Galwan." The release date for this film is still awaited. Additionally, Salman Khan will be seen working on a film with South Indian actress Nayanthara. South director Vamshi Paidipally is directing this film.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

