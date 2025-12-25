Salman Khan shares a fun moment with bodyguard Shera, asks paps to click…

Salman Khan recently shared a fun moment with his bodyguard Shera at Arbaaz Khan's wedding anniversary. Read on to know more about what happened.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently attended his brother Arbaaz Khan and sister-in-law Shura Khan’s wedding anniversary celebration in Mumbai on December 24. Salman opted for a black T-shirt and paired it with jeans, choosing comfort over style. His appearance was one of the main highlights of the event. The actor arrived quietly at the venue, greeted guests, and members of his security team before heading inside. Unlike other celebrities, Salman didn’t wait for the cameras, offering the paparazzi only brief moments. The anniversary bash itself was a relatively intimate affair, which was attended by close friends and family.

Salman Khan teases Shera at Arbaaz Khan’s anniversary bash

Salman was seen in a light-hearted exchange with his bodyguard, Shera, outside the venue when paparazzi clicked pictures of him. As videos from the event went viral on social media, fans noticed that Shera arrived in a stylish avatar. Seeing the look, Salman was seen in a playful mood, gesturing towards Shera’s clothes from up to down, to show that he was looking smart. After the gesture, Shera and Salman burst out in laughter. Their camaraderie was quite evident in the viral clips, which resonated with his fans. Fans on social media have been showering love to the superstar for his sweet gesture. A user said, “Bhai Aapke jesha na koi tha na hoga.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday king of million heart Salman Khan.” A comment read, “Ab aa rahi hai purani vibes.” Another commented, “Salman Khan for Respect.” Another comment read, “Still pookie Salman.” Other fans commented with heart emojis in the comment section of the paparazzi page.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles. It has been directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Sikandar released in theatres on March 30, 2025.

Currently, Salman is working on his next project, Battle of Galwan. As per the official premise, the movie is based on events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020. At that time, 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers. Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal in key roles. The release date has not been officially announced yet.

