Salman Khan STEALS spotlight at Sohail Khan’s birthday party as father Salim Khan…

Celebrity Sohail Khan held a lavishing birthday party at Bandra which was attended by many popular Bollywood personalities.

Sohail Khan, the younger brother of Salman Khan, and a popular Bollywood actor and producer, celebrated his birthday in a very glamorous way at Bandra, Mumbai. The party took place in a luxurious place and was graced by the attendance of relatives from the Khan clan along with some friends from the film fraternity. The event attracted a lot of famous personalities from the industry which added to the happiness of the celebration. Paparazzi were also present to capture the special occasion, clicking pictures of every arriving guest.

Salman Khan, father Salim Khan at Sohail Khan’s birthday party

Sohail Khan looked very stylish in a denim shirt and matching pants. He smiled and posed for the paparazzi and was seen interacting with the guests. His elder brother, Salman Khan, also arrived at the party and, as always, looked effortlessly stylish. Salman was wearing a casual shirt and black pants. Other family members were also present, including his father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, and brother Arbaaz Khan.

TRENDING NOW

Arbaaz Khan arrived at the party wearing a red T-shirt and white pants. However, he requested the media not to take pictures of his newborn child, respecting the family's privacy. Salim Khan and Salma Khan came in unison, and their being there made the family-like atmosphere of the party even more enjoyable. The legendary actress Helen was one of the birthday party guests, and her presence brought along a special charm to the occasion. Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard, who is known to be loyal, was also there to protect everyone and provide total security.

Also Read Salman Khan turns 60: Revisiting his iconic Prem roles that defined Bollywood romance

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

All in all, the birthday party of Sohail Khan was magnificent and unforgettable. The togetherness and affection of the Khan family were very much apparent at this time. The party was accompanied by laughter, sharing, and good mood. The presence of the film people and relatives made the event a little bit more special.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more