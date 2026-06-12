Salman Khan takes ‘Kala Hiran’ makers to Delhi High Court, says film on Blackbuck case VIOLATES personality rights

Salman Khan has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. Read further to know why the actor is so against the movie and how he's reacting to this movie on the controversial case.

Salman Khan takes ‘Kala Hiran’ makers to Delhi High Court, says film on Blackbuck case VIOLATES personality rights

Salman Khan isn’t staying quiet about the film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. On June 12, 2026, the Bollywood star went to the Delhi High Court, asking judges to halt the movie’s production, release, and any kind of promotion. At the heart of his case: he says the film hijacks his identity and could wreck his reputation. In his petition, he argues Kala Hiran lifts directly from the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, the same one that’s haunted him for years. He points at the film’s posters, teasers, and other promos, claiming it’s obvious who they’re targeting.

He says the filmmakers didn’t just cast a lookalike, they made sure to include his trademark silver bracelet and even used his name to market the film. For him, it’s a pretty clear violation of his publicity rights. On top of that, he worries the movie could mess with the live court proceedings tied to the case, maybe even doing lasting damage to his public image.

The plea calls out producer Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, Akshay Pandey, and a few others. Salman’s lawyers want to block everything: no shooting, no streaming, no release, and definitely no posters or promos for now. The Delhi High Court will look at his request for an urgent ban soon.

The Original Blackbuck Controversy: A Quick Recap

In 1998, when Salman Khan was shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan, he was accused of hunting blackbucks, which are protected animals. The Bishnoi community, who hold the blackbuck sacred, filed complaints and everything snowballed from there. The case has dragged on for over twenty years. In 2018, a trial court convicted Salman, handing him a five-year jail sentence. He spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, got bail, and has been fighting the conviction ever since. Appeals are still making their way through the courts. That’s why Salman’s team insists a film like Kala Hiran, while the case is still active, could sway opinions, even affect judges.

What The Makers Of ‘Kala Hiran’ Are Saying

Producer Amit Jani, from Firefox Media, tells a different story. Publicly, he’s said the film isn’t about Salman at all. In a chat with India Today on June 2, Jani called Salman’s legal notice “premature” and “unnecessary.” He claims Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is about the Bishnoi community’s long fight to save wildlife, not a biopic on Salman’s life.

Salman’s Legal Team Had Already Sent A Notice

About all the commotion, Jani points out: only a poster was out when the legal drama started. The teaser was slated for June 20, and the first look on June 12. “Besides that one poster, nobody knows anything about the film,” he said. As for the storyline, the makers call it a suspense-action movie inspired by real legal battles and facts already out there in public. But this fight didn’t come out of nowhere. Before taking things to court, Salman’s lawyers had already sent the film’s makers a stern warning. The notice asked them to stop the release and take down every poster or promotional video. It also threatened legal action if they didn’t back off. In that letter, Salman’s side accuses the film of using his ongoing legal headache for commercial gain and without his permission.

Why This Case Matters

Well, personality rights are a growing issue in India. Actors and other public figures are trying harder than ever to control how their image, name, and life stories get used. With so many movies and web series based on real events, the line between “truth” and sensationalism is blurrier than ever. For Salman, the risks are huge. This legal mess has shadowed him for nearly three decades and anything that tells the story without his sign-off feels like a threat, especially while cases are still in court.

For the filmmakers, though, it’s about artistic freedom. Jani insists he’s telling the Bishnoi story, not Salman’s. But honestly, the poster, with the actor’s lookalike and signature bracelet makes that a tough sell.

What Happens Next

The Delhi High Court has to decide pretty quickly if Kala Hiran goes on or gets frozen. If Salman wins the stay, the movie’s release and all promotion hit pause until the court sorts things out. If not, the filmmakers keep rolling. For now, that first big reveal scheduled for June 12 is up in the air, and the teaser drop on June 20. This latest legal twist adds another chapter to the blackbuck saga. And it’s sure to reignite the debate: when does a film cross the line between real-life inspiration and crossing someone’s personal boundaries?

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