Salman Khan TURNS hospital paparazzi clash into comedy, says ‘Zor se bolo’ at Raja Shivaji event

Going from angry Salman to cracking everyone up within twenty-four hours? Only Salman Khan could pull that off, Read further to know what we are talking about.

Salman Khan TURNS hospital paparazzi clash into comedy, says ‘Zor se bolo’ at Raja Shivaji event (Instagram)

Salman Khan just flipped the script, the way only he can. A day after clashing with paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital, he ditched the scowl for a smile and jokes. It started Tuesday night. Salman was walking out of a hospital when paparazzi swarmed him, firing off questions about his next films. He snapped, told them to back off, and the video exploded online. Fans everywhere argued: Did the photographers go too far, or was Salman overreacting? He cleared the air the next day. At an event, he explained, “Inki wife bahut beemar thi.” He was visiting because someone close to him was dealing with a serious illness. The loud shouting and cameras felt way out of place at such a sensitive moment. “It wasn’t about me,” he hinted. It was just about having some basic decency.

The Apology That Turned Funny

But by Wednesday night, the atmosphere changed completely. Salman showed up for the Raja Shivaji celebration, alongside Riteish Deshmukh. The same photographers were there, only this time, they were quick with apologies. “Sorry, bhai,” they said, as soon as he appeared. Salman stopped, waved off his security, and let one of the photographers come closer. He saw that they meant it, flashed a grin, and let the whole thing go. One of the paps joked, “Aaj koi chillana mat re, Love u bhai.” Without missing a beat, Salman said, “Ha yeh jagah sahi hai.” Basically, shout all you want at an event, just don’t do it at hospitals.

They kept saying sorry, and he fired back, grinning: “Zor se bolo, aawaz nahi aa rahi tum sabki.” (Say it louder, I can’t hear you! The whole room cracked up) Riteish included. Salman kept teasing, asking why nobody had posted the footage of them “running around in slippers” during the hospital commotion. The photographers laughed, admitted their mistake, and just like that, the drama was done.

His Cryptic Insta Post

Between all this, Salman had dropped a cryptic Instagram post: “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin…” It sounded lonely, and got people worried, especially after reports that his mother, Salma Khan, was concerned. Salman later explained that it wasn’t anything serious, but the timing made everyone pay attention.

What’s Next for Salman Khan

Salman was at the Raja Shivaji event for a reason: he has a special role in Riteish Deshmukh’s period film. But he’s got more going on—he’s busy shooting Sikandar with AR Murugadoss for Eid 2027, and the buzz is strong around Tiger vs Pathaan, where he joins Shah Rukh Khan. On top of that, his own production house is rolling out new projects.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

