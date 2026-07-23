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Salman Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to call off hunger strike: 'Will send you food from home'

In his new Instagram post, Salman Khan stressed on the fact that students are India's top priority and must not be worried as the prime minister has already given them his assurance.

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By: Divya Pal | Published: July 23, 2026 8:41 PM IST
Salman Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to call off hunger strike: 'Will send you food from home'

Salman Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to call off hunger strike: 'Will send you food from home'

On July 22, Salman Khan had supported the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest over paper leaks. Today, the popular star urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike. In a post that he put out on Instagram, Salman Khan also offered to send home-cooked food to Wangchuk. The star requested other protesting students to return home. His post read, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes. Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

Salman Khan comes in SUPPORT of students' protest in Delhi, calls violence 'Deeply saddening'
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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.

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