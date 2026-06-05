Salman Khan Vs Kaala Hiran: Producer Amit Jani TEARS legal notice, says film will go on

Read further on Salman Khan's legal team demanding a ban on Kaala Hiran and removal of all promotional material and how the producer is reacting to the notice.

Salman Khan Vs Kaala Hiran: Producer Amit Jani TEARS legal notice, says film will go on

Amit Jani didn’t tiptoe around Salman Khan’s lawyers this week. In a video splashed across social media, the producer of Kaala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy grabbed what he claimed was Khan’s legal notice and tore it up right on camera. “People keep asking how I’ll respond to Salman Khan’s notice. What should I even say to this?” he shot back, staring at the paper before shredding it.

Film Announcement Triggers Backlash

The trouble began as soon as Jani announced his new film on May 29. The first poster showed an actor gripping a gun, silver bracelet with blue stone glinting on his wrist, in classic Salman Khan style, at least according to the internet. Instantly, the buzz kicked off. Bharat S. Shrinate directs the film, and it digs into the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case that’s followed Salman Khan for decades. The story doesn’t stop there; it reportedly explores Khan’s public feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who’s repeatedly slammed the actor over the case.

Allegations Of Threats And Intimidation

Jani says the backlash has been relentless from the jump. Within just a day and a half of the poster dropping, his inbox exploded with what he says are thousands of threats, everything from warnings about being killed to graphic beheading threats and promises of people showing up in Mumbai. “Messages are coming in from Dongri, Dharavi, Jogeshwari. There’s this so called toolkit threatening to kill, to come after me,” Jani said. He even went further, saying one threat came in the name of D-Company. “Fake or real, I don’t know. But someone sent a message that D-Company won’t spare us,” he added. Instead of backing down, Jani used his video to call out those threatening him, insisting he won’t give in.

What Salman Khan’s Legal Notice Reportedly Demands

As for Khan’s legal notice, reports say it demands the film’s release be stopped immediately, and that all promo material disappears from the public eye. Khan’s team claims the film is violating the actor’s personality and publicity rights, warning that they’re ready to take things further if their demands go ignored.

No Statement From Khan’s Camp Yet

So far, Khan and his legal camp have stayed silent, not making any public statements about Jani’s video or the film itself.

The Film At The Center Of It All

Kaala Hiran is angling to put one of Bollywood’s most controversial legal dramas right back in the spotlight. Jani says the film won’t just show what happened with the 1998 case; it’ll get into courtroom drama and dive deep into the bad blood between Khan and Bishnoi. And now, the whole saga is stirring up new arguments in India, about creative expression, celebrity boundaries, and how much real life filmmakers can put on screen.

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