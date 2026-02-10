Salman Khan’s childhood friend makes EXPLOSIVE revelation, says, ‘Actor BEATS UP people, shout outside ex-gf’s…’

Salman Khan's childhood friend and actor Raju Shrestha has made many shocking revelations about the actor. Read on to know more.

Salman Khan's childhood friend and actor Raju Shrestha aka Master Raju, has made many shocking revelations about Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In an interview, he shared many stories about Salman's nature, anger, and personal life. Raju said that Salman Khan is a very emotional person and often makes decisions from the heart and not from the mind. That's why he often finds himself in difficult situations. According to Raju, Salman's nature has been such from the beginning that he cannot control his emotions much.

What did Raju Shrestha reveal about Salman Khan?

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan Raju Shrestha said that he and Salman Khan have a very old friendship. Both grew up in the same locality, Bandra. They used to spend time together even before Salman started his film career. He said, “I knew Salman Khan much before Baaghi (the 1972 film in which they starred together). We come from the same area. We both come from Bandra. We used to cycle together when he was doing Patthar Ke Phool. Before shooting, he used to practice skating at Bandstand. I used to cycle, and he used to hold on to the carrier and practice skating.”

TRENDING NOW

How did Salman Khan help Raju Shrestha?

Recalling his early days, Raju said that when he was famous as a child artist, people used to say, “Salman and I are friends from the time when people used to say, ‘See Master Raju is standing, and some boy is also standing next to him.’ So, I have been friends with him since he was nothing. He has been very nice and kind and very misunderstood.” According to Raju, Salman is neither clever nor does he play any tricks. Whatever he does, he does it with all his heart. This led to many controversies in his life. Raju also said, “He is a very nice man. After that, he only got me to play a role in Baaghi. We went to shoot for the film in Ooty, and years after that, we did Chal Mere Bhai together.”

Raju Shrestha reveals Salman Khan’s tough time

Raju Shrestha also admitted that Salman Khan was under a lot of stress during the 1988 blackbuck poaching case. At that time, he was shooting for the film Chal Mere Bhai. According to Raju, Salman looked strong from the top, but he was facing a lot of pressure inside. At that time, a large amount of his money was being spent on court cases and expensive lawyers. This legal battle had a profound impact on his personal and professional life. He said, “Yes, he was stressed, but on the face of it, he was not showing. But the environment around him was stressful. There was a time when a major chunk of Salman’s money was going in court cases and hiring big lawyers.”

Did Salman Khan shout outside girlfriend’s house?

The most shocking revelation came when Raju spoke about Salman's anger and relationships. He also admitted that Salman has misbehaved with women in his life. Raju said that many times Salman used to go under the building of his ex-girlfriend in anger and shout, and on some occasions even beat up people. He said, “Salman has never had control over his emotions. Sometimes he would go and hurl abuses while standing under somebody’s building. He shouted while standing under his ex-girlfriend’s building. He would beat up someone, so he didn’t control his emotions.” However, Raju defended him, saying that Salman is a very sweet person and whatever he does, he does it from his heart. He often get into trouble because they can't control their emotions.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more