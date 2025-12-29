Salman Khan’s FIRST post after birthday goes VIRAL, fans express love by…

Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27. His recent birthday bash saw the presence of several popular faces. Read on to know what his recent post is about.

Salman Khan - who turned 60 on December - has uploaded a new photo on Instagram. As expected, the photo went viral within minutes of its upload. For the unversed, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram account to drop an unseen photo to thank his fans and followers for their unconditional love and support. Salman’s birthday bash - which was held at his Panvel farmhouse - was high on fun. The bash saw the presence of several popular faces from the showbiz industry. On Dec 27, Salman Khan treated his fans with his fierce and fearless avatar from the much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan.

What is Salman Khan’s recent post about?

Salman Khan first post after turning 60 read, “Thank u for all your love n good wishes means a lot god bless u all vit health n happiness.” The post - since the time it was uploaded - has received about 591,692 likes. As expected, fans too shared their reactions. One comment read, "Young looking." Another fan commented, "Why so handsome." Many others shared emoticons to Salman’s post.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan spotted with father Salim Khan

In the recent video that went viral, Salman Khan was seen with his father, Salim Khan, while his brother Sohail Khan brought his parents closer for the cake-cutting ceremony. The video also featured Iulia recording the moment as all guests crooned ‘Happy Birthday’ for him.

Who all attended Salman Khan’s birthday bash?

According to reports, Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations saw the presence of several celebrities, including Maniesh Paul, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Mika Singh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri among others.

About Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan

The news about Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, is creating quite a stir these days. The recently released teaser has sparked tremendous excitement among fans. This patriotic movie is to be saluted as the strongest return of Salman Khan to the cinema houses. The Battle of Galwan holds great significance for the career of Salman Khan. Box office performance of his recent films has been a talking point, and he expects nothing less than a powerful and unforgettable comeback with Battle of Galwan.

