Salman Khan's niece Nirvaan Khan and Anjini Dhawan enjoy a bike ride at actor's...; netizens react 'These paps have...' [Viral Video]

Salman Khan's niece, Nirvaan Khan, and Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, were also spotted at Salman Khan's birthday party. The video of them together went viral on social media.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on December 27. The celebration was held at his Panvel farmhouse, where family members, close friends, many well-known faces from the film industry, fans, and the media were present. Pictures and videos of Salman's birthday quickly went viral on social media.

Salman Khan's niece Nirvaan Khan and Anjini Dhawan viral video

Salman Khan's niece, Nirvaan Khan, and Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, were also spotted at the birthday party. As they were heading towards the Panvel farmhouse, they were surrounded by the media and paparazzi. Anjini looked simple yet stylish, wearing a full-sleeved grey top and black jeans. The two were seen riding a red motorcycle towards the farmhouse, with paparazzi chasing after them to take pictures and videos.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

As this video went viral, people on social media started reacting in various ways. Some made humorous comments, while others expressed their displeasure at the paparazzi's behavior.One user said, “Anjali ye anjali may tume tum muje may tume tum muje anjali ye anjali ???” while another said that getting so close to someone with a camera is wrong. Many users criticized the paparazzi, saying they had crossed their limits and that it was disturbing to watch. Another said, “What is this “madam zara idhar dekhlo?” behaviour,Pooja? It’s borderline invading personal space. If she’s not comfortable getting clicked, don’t na.” One user busted at paps and said, “These paps have crossed all their boundaries, it feels so annoying to watch this , imagine what they must be going through when u film them,stop inviting these cheap paps ??????”

Salman Khan bike ride

Amidst all this, another video of Salman Khan became the most talked-about. In this video, Salman Khan was seen riding a bike, leaving behind his heavy security and convoy of bulletproof vehicles. He was comfortably riding his motorcycle, with security personnel following behind.

Fans say that despite being such a big superstar, Salman Khan knows how to enjoy the little moments. Going out on a bike and meeting his fans like this was nothing short of a gift for his fans.

