Salman Khan’s reaction as kids refer to him as mamu goes VIRAL, fans call him 'Pyaare...'

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is now very occupied with the filming of his highly expected movie Battle of Galwan. One of the cutest clips showing Salman having fun with kids is circulating on the internet and pleasing his fans a lot. The clip presents Salman giving the kids his affection and time in a very straightforward manner. The kids lovingly address him as ‘Mamu’ and Salman, in turn, does it with a smile. This lovely clip of him has really charmed his fans.

Watch:

Salman Khan viral video with kids

In the video, a child from a group of children gifts Salman Khan a handwritten letter. Salman takes the letter and warmly replies "Thank You". Before continuing on, Salman lightly touches the children's heads, demonstrating his love and care. The crowd of fans surrounding him also refers to him as 'Bhaijaan'.

Netizens reaction

Seeing Salman Khan's love for children, fans are showering him with love on social media. One user wrote, “Salman Bhai on top ?❤️”. Another commented, “Bhaijaan has such a golden heart ?❤️”. Someone called him “Bhaijaan with a big heart,” while another affectionately wrote “Pyaare Mamoo.” One fan even wrote, “Salman Khan respect button ✅✅✅”. Salman Khan’s small gesture has left a deep impression on the hearts of his fans.

All about Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwana: Teaser release and story

Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie is grounded on the conflict in Galwan Valley in 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops had a very close encounter that was extremely risky. A few days back, the teaser of the film Battle of Galwan was out, introducing Salman Khan in a tough and powerful way. The teaser has depicted the difficult situation of the high-altitude terrain and war's brutal realities in a raw and in realistic manner. The film is being considered as a strong cinematic homage to the Indian Armed Forces. Directed by Salma Khan with the Salman Khan Films label, the movie is all set to be released in April 2026.

