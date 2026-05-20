Salman Khan’s stern warning to paps EXPLAINED: What really happened at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital? Fans react 'What hurts you?'

Salman Khan irked with paps: After the star lost his cool, he was seen reprimanding photographers outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. What triggered his anger? We get you the full story.

Salman Khan loses cool after hospital chaos, gives stern warning to paps: 'Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon'

Salman Khan has made it a conscious decision to be warm and respectful towards paps. Even though he is often hounded by paps at event and each time he makes a public appearance, the superstar rarely skips posing for photos. It is precisely due to this cordial relationship with the photographers, he is often lauded too. However, things got a bit intense on Tuesday night when the star was spotted as he made his exit from Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

Why was Salman Khan irked?

As evident from multiple videos that have gone viral on social media, the actor looked irked, upset and extremely uncomfortable as paps surrounded him outside the hospital. Soon chaos began as they stood near him to click photos and record videos nonstop. But the moment it got too overwhelming, Salman eventually lost his cool. In a video that has now gone viral, Salman can be heard angrily asking paps, “Tumhare koi family member aisa hai?” while reacting to the situation.

What did Salman Khan post?

The superstar took to Instagram to post a series of selfies along with emotional and angst-driven messages. His first post read, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter.” He added in the second post, “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy.bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life.” The superstar’s next caption read, “Aise main sau jala doonga.” He further wrote, “Bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga?”

Fans were quick to react. One post read, "Bhai in full savage mood keep rocking BhaiJaan we are with you". Other viral posts read, "Tiger for a reason", "Never make Real Alpha Male Angry. Boss of Bosses He is" among others.

Snake found at Salman's Galaxy Apartments

A snake rescue operation was conducted at actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area on Monday. Reason? A "Dhaman" snake was spotted within the residential premises. According to sources, the snake was spotted near the shutter section of the building's car parking area at Galaxy Apartments. This is where Salman Khan resides with his family. The incident made the security personnel stationed at the residence call up snake wrangler to control the panic.

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