Salman Khan's SVC63 to feature Dhurandhar's action team? Here's the BIG update on Dil Raju's ambitious film

If reports are to be believed, SVC63 is shaping up to be one of Salman Khan's biggest action spectacles. With Dhurandhar's Korean stunt team reportedly joining the project, fans can expect high-octane action, larger-than-life moments and a grand cinematic experience.

Salman Khan's SVC63 to feature Dhurandhar's action team? Here's the BIG update on Dil Raju's ambitious film

Salman Khan is all set for a massive comeback with SVC 63, and he’s not holding back. For this Eid 2027 release, producer Dil Raju has pulled out all the stops, roping in the Korean action team that wowed everyone with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Leading the charge is Sea Young Oh, better known as Mr Oh, a stunt director who’s earned a reputation for hard-hitting, hand-to-hand combat scenes in films like Kill and War. Mr Oh isn’t just dropping by for a few fancy kicks. He’s working closely with Salman and director Vamshi Paidipally to design action sequences that promise to look and feel nothing like what we’ve seen from Salman before. Expect Salman in a raw, intense, and angry avatar. They want this film to hit hard, a full-blown return to action for the superstar, with his look, the big-budget spectacle, and the casting all locked in.

Dil Raju’s excited too. He’s already called SVC 63 a “quintessential Salman Khan entertainer” basically, loads of high-octane action, epic moments, and everything fans love about Bhaijaan. The shoot started in Mumbai a few months ago, and they’re planning to wrap it up by October 2026. Raju isn’t shy about his expectations. “There’s going to be a lot of heroism and wow factor,” he promised. He wants this movie to be nothing short of “a big blockbuster.” Vamshi Paidipally’s directing, Dil Raju is producing under the SVC banner, and the lead pair is Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The release is set for Eid 2027. It’s a true pan-India project, with the film dropping in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

People close to the project say the comeback energy is real. According to a source, everything from Salman’s look to the action. On the flip side, Salman’s other film, Maatrubhumi, May War Rest In Peace (directed by Apoorva Lakhia with Chitrangada Singh), is on hold because of delays in shooting. The teaser and songs have dropped, but nobody knows when the movie itself will come out.

Why Does SVC 63 Matter So Much?

Salman’s had a patchy ride at the box office lately. Leaning back into action is a smart move—it worked for him with Tiger and Wanted, after all. Bringing in Mr Oh signals a real push for global-style action. If the movie lives up to Dil Raju’s vision, Salman could steal the spotlight again come Eid 2027.

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