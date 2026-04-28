Salmokji Whispering Water Box Office: Kim Hye Yoon starrer becomes FIRST Korean horror movie to surpass 2 million footfalls in 8 years

Salmokji: Whispering Water is scaring up big numbers and smashing records. Read further to know how this korean movie saved the horror genre and is blasting big numbers.

Korean horror isn't just alive, it's thriving again. Salmokji: Whispering Water is scaring up big numbers and smashing records. By April 27, the film had already drawn more than 2 million viewers, says KOBIS. Only one other Korean film in 2026, The King’s Warden, reached that milestone. But the wildest thing is that Salmokji is the first Korean horror flick to break the 2 million mark in eight years. The last one was Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum way back in 2018. Now, after the pandemic, no other Korean horror film has pulled off box office numbers like this.

The cast and crew are loving the moment. Everyone from Kim Hye Yoon to Lee Jong Won, Kim Jun Han, Kim Young Sung, Oh Dong Min, Yoon Jae Chan, Jang Da A, and director Lee Sang Min got together for a group shot, holding rocks to celebrate hitting 2 million viewers, kind of a quirky inside joke.

What’s The Movie About?

It starts out simple: a film crew heads to a quiet reservoir called Salmokji. They’re supposed to reshoot some road-view footage after their cameras catch a weird figure in the earlier shots. But things don’t stay calm, soon enough, something creepy stirs beneath the water. The whole film builds its tension slow and steady, and it’s clearly resonating with anyone looking for a good scare.

Why Does This Matter?

Korean horror has struggled to deliver a big hit since the pandemic. Salmokji is flipping the script. The story’s simple setup, spooky visuals, and the buzz spreading from viewers have turned it into a genuine surprise at the box office in 2026.

You Still Haven’t Seen It?

Salmokji is playing in theaters right now. Kim Hye Yoon fans can also catch her in Lovely Runner on Viki. If you like Lee Jong Won, he stars in Brewing Love.Big congrats to everyone involved in Salmokji. Clearly, the whispers are only growing louder.

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