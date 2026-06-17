Samantha meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says he wasn't just meant to be 'a hero on screen'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu met Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Chennai and took to Instagram to laud his political journey.

Samantha meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, says he wasn't just meant to be 'a hero on screen'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay in Chennai and took to social media to share her thoughts. The actor took to her official Instagram account to put out a couple of photos with Vijay and lauded his decision to be political leader despite having an incredible career in the showbiz industry.

“What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference,” she mentioned in her Instagram post.

The actor also mentioned that while many people want to make a contribution to society, only a few are able to act on it. “I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call,” she added. Her note further read, “I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it.” She concluded her note by stating, “Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with. ”

Vijay has joined the league of legendary actor-turned-leaders including NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. In February 2024, Vijay had declared his decision that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He had also launched the TVK party. In October 2024, Vijay had held his first public rally. Since then, the actor has visited several regions of TN to hold rallies. He had also shared his manifesto directly with the people. Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, hasn't been released yet. It is still awaiting CBFC clearance.

Samantha’s first theatrical release after the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi is Maa Inti Bangaram. It will hit cinemas on June 19.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

