Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru EXPECTING first child? Director's remarks goes viral

Read further to know everything we know so far about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reported pregnancy, here's all the updates that flooting around.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru EXPECTING first child? Director's remarks goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready for a big new chapter, she’s reportedly expecting her first child. Ever since her recent public appearance, where some fans thought they spotted a baby bump, the internet’s been buzzing with speculation. It’s only ramped up since then, especially after the success party for her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaram, where Samantha was seen celebrating with her husband, director Raj Nidimoru.

Director B.V. Nandini Reddy Addresses Pregnancy Reports

Neither Samantha nor Raj have said anything official yet but things took a turn when B.V. Nandini Reddy, who directed Maa Inti Bangaram, addressed the topic at a recent press interaction. She called this a 'beautiful moment' in Samantha’s life and said the timing feels extra special, given all the love their new film is getting. Naturally, fans see this as a pretty big hint that the rumors are true.

Viral Videos Sparked Speculation

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It all started when videos from the film’s success bash hit social media. In the clips, people thought they noticed a noticeable bump, and the internet did what it does best, everyone started talking, posting, and congratulating Samantha. It didn’t help that Samantha and Raj looked extra happy that night, with many followers convinced an announcement is just around the corner.

Samantha and Raj's Intimate Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha and Raj’s story is already pretty romantic. They got married in a quiet ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore last December, surrounded by just close friends and family at the Linga Bhairavi Temple. Samantha later posted some understated but emotional photos, letting her followers in on their happy news. Both have been married before Samantha to actor Naga Chaitanya, and Raj to Shhyamali De.

A Relationship That Grew Through Work

Their bond actually started at work. They connected while filming The Family Man 2, with Samantha’s performance as Raji still making waves as one of her most memorable. Over time, work turned into friendship, and eventually, that friendship turned into something more.

All About The Upcoming Projects

Professionally, Samantha’s not slowing down. Maa Inti Bangaram just hit big, and she’s got another one coming up: Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. But at the moment, fans are less interested in her next project and more excited for her personal life. Everyone’s just waiting for that official announcement but in the meantime, it’s clear people are already celebrating as she steps into this happy new phase.

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