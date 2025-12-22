Samantha Ruth Prabhu MOBBED at Hyderabad event days after Nidhhi Agerwal...; netizens call out fans behaviour 'Zindegi mein kabhi...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed: Videos of Samantha trying to go from the stage to her car while wearing a beautiful silk saree have gone viral on Reddit and Instagram. The huge size of the throng was a significant obstacle, making it difficult for her crew to create a passage even with security guards around them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Hyderabad Event: Another unsettling incident involving a female star occurred in Hyderabad a few days after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was pushed and mistreated by fans during a song premiere for The Raja Saab. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had an identical experience on Sunday, December 21, when she went to a public event, where it was practically hard to walk around due to the large throng.

Videos of Samantha trying to go from the stage to her car while wearing a beautiful silk saree have gone viral on Reddit and Instagram. The huge size of the throng was a significant obstacle, making it difficult for her crew to create a passage even with security guards around them. Samantha was escorted out while maintaining her composure, smiling, and composure throughout the pandemonium.

Netizens slam incident

Strong internet comments followed the incident, with many people criticising the fans' lack of civility, particularly with regard to women in the public spotlight. One user wrote, "Jaisa kabhi jindagi mein ladki Hi Na dekha Hai?." Another commented, "Why fans don't understand boundaries even after rajasaab incident?”

A third simply wrote, "Pathetic."

Others blamed celebrity management companies and event planners. A comment read, “Why is their management never prepared for these things when they know how common it is.” Another user highlighted the recurring nature of such incidents, stating, “Many incidents happened lives are lost to see celebs, Allu Arjun Hyderabad, Virat &RCB, Bangalore,Vijay rally, Tamil Nadu, yet ppl's mad obsessive worship for celebrities don't change in South. They either harm themselves or the celeb in these events. Celeb devotion is on another level in South.”

Samantha work front

Samantha is working with Raj and DK once more on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a forthcoming series. Jaideep Ahlawat, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, and Aditya Roy Kapur are all involved in the project. The series is currently in production and is expected to be released in 2026.

