Samay Raina BREAKS DOWN during Still Alive show recalling India's Got Latent controversy: 'I felt guilty'

Comedian Samay Raina breaks down on stage during his "Still Alive" show, opening up about the emotional toll of the India's Got Latent controversy, sharing guilt, fear, and a heartbreaking moment with his mother.

Comedian Samay Raina recently did a unique show called "Still Alive" in which he explained, joked about, and mused on India's Got Latent issue. Samay, known for making people laugh, burst into tears on stage as he recounted how that one incident had brought everyone to their lowest point. He choked up when he remembered a video conference with his mother, falling into tears.

"I was feeling so guilty that morning looking at all this ki something that I have uploaded has caused all this," said Samay.

Samay Raina breaks into tears

He remembered Apoorva Makhija nicknamed Rebel Kid being threatened with rape, the Habitat studio being trashed, and individuals approaching Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps' mother's clinic. Samay claimed he accepted full responsibility for what occurred to others that day.

He added, "I saw one video that Balraj's wife sent me and that broke me completely. That was the final nail in the coffin."

The video showed Balraj's parents, in their 70s, begging with young cops while sitting at their feet, claiming they had done nothing wrong. Samay choked up when narrating the incident.

Samay recalls emotional video call with his mother

He stated that he was afraid and weeping when he received a video call from his mother. Turning it to audio, he attempted to seem normal, but his mother phoned Balraj right away since she knew her son was not doing well.

"She sees through this bullshit," Samay said and recalled video calling his mother and both breaking down into tears. "She was crying. I was crying. Ham dono ro rahe the call pe."

He brightened the mood with humour, saying, "Baap meme bhej raha hai," demonstrating his ability to merge vulnerability with laughter smoothly.

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Man Samay Raina is crying Samay Raina is taking about the latent controversy Oo God can't see him crying never thought even this funny guy can cry ? pic.twitter.com/JZk92yhM6L — 4amlyricslysm (@CryptoA11920) April 7, 2026

How netizens reacted?

A user shared the video online, saying, "Samay Raina crying while narrating what happened during Latent controversy. This will break your heart." another heartbroken fan wrote, "Oo God can't see him crying never thought even this funny guy can cry." Another praised the comedian's ability, "Samay Raina You are a legend. Delivering Jokes while you have tear in your eyes. That's the more powerful shit i have seen."

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