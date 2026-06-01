Samay Raina CALLS out AI Deepfake after viral RCB vs MI ‘Kiss’ clip with Ranveer Allahbadia

Read further on Samay Raina's reaction to the AI-generated IPL 'kiss' video with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Samay Raina CALLS out AI Deepfake after viral RCB vs MI ‘Kiss’ clip with Ranveer Allahbadia

Comedian Samay Raina finally spoke up after a fake video showing him kissing podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia at an IPL match went viral online. Honestly, the clip fooled a lot of people. It looked so real that the memes started rolling, comment sections exploded, and the thing spread everywhere. But it’s all bogus. That video popped up during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians game. In it, Samay hides his face in the crowd, Ranveer (aka BeerBiceps) grins at the camera, throws a heart sign, Samay joins in, and yep, they appear to share a kiss while the fans cheer around them.

People ate it up. Some were shocked, some just found it hilarious. Within hours, Samay posted on his Instagram story. He tagged Instagram and wrote, “Help me @instagram.” That quick post got plenty of likes. Folks dropped laughing emojis and joked in the comments. But none of it actually happened. The video was cooked up with AI. Neither Samay nor Ranveer even showed up at the match. The kiss? Pure fiction.

Ranveer hasn’t said a word about it yet. His accounts are just silent, while the deepfake keeps getting shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by why worried (@whyworriedd)

Drama like this isn’t new for them. Back in 2025, Ranveer got hit with heavy criticism for a crude comment about “parents sex” on Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent. That episode set off FIRs, outrage, and YouTube yanked the show. Things eventually calmed down, but both stayed in the limelight. Now, Samay says season 2 of India’s Got Latent is in the works. No word yet on when it drops or where you’ll be able to watch.

This fake IPL video just adds to the pile of AI-generated clips tricking people lately. Honestly, they’re getting tough to spot. This one used real stadium shots and familiar faces which made it convincing. You can tell Samay’s annoyed, but he’s handling it with humor for now. Still, his “Help me @instagram” sounds like he really wants these platforms to catch up. People keep tagging both comedians, waiting for Ranveer to comment. For now, the deepfake is still out there, but most folks realize it’s not legit.

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