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Samay Raina REVEALS he made multiple apology tapes after India's Got Latent controvesy, mentions Vir Das, Tanmay Bhat for their support: 'Insaan nahi, laash dek

Samay Raina opens up about his darkest phase after the India's Got Latent controversy, revealing unposted apology videos, emotional struggles, and how comedy and support from Vir Das and Tanmay Bhat helped him cope.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 15, 2026 8:38 AM IST

Samay Raina REVEALS he made multiple apology tapes after India's Got Latent controvesy, mentions Vir Das, Tanmay Bhat for their support: 'Insaan nahi, laash dek

Samay Raina acknowledged that India's Got Latent incident was the hardest time in his life. During that time, Samay created many apology videos but never posted them on social media, according to his friend Balraj Singh Ghai, who called him a "living corpse." Samay talked candidly about his life following the incident and the several private apology tapes he had made during a lengthy chat on Chalchitra Talks. He acknowledged that he was never able to finish them, and now he laughs at those clips during the podcast segments.

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What did Samay Raina say about his hardest phase?

However, reflecting on that phase, he told the host, "Tu insaan nahi dekh raha hai, laash dekh raha hai."

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Samay also talked of doing unannounced stand-up performances at that time. Eventually, he came to the conclusion that comedy and humour were the only ways he could deal with his situation and go on.

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He described how, on occasion, he would post just heart-shaped emojis on his channel in an effort to win his viewers' affection and support. He said, "In your weakest moments you just need some hope ki bhai everything is not lost." He continued by saying that he would put a heart anytime he was down in the hopes of getting affection in return.

What did Vir Das advise, Samay?

Additionally, Samay revealed that following the incident, he contacted Vir Das, who suggested that he write down his feelings. This advice eventually helped him develop content for his Still Alive program.

Samay thanks Tanmay Bhat

Samay thanked Tanmay Bhat, who would spend hours with him to help him recover focus, for his support throughout the trying time. In addition, he thanked Rakhi Sawant, Balraj, his wife Chandni, and his parents for their support at that time.

Samay Raina, a comedian, claimed that the dispute increased his empathy. He continued by saying that he now thinks that when someone acts badly, they are probably going through a challenging time in their lives.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags India's Got Latent Season 2 Samay Raina Samay Raina Apology Videos Samay Raina Controversy Vir Das