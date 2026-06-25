Samay Raina strikes gold, again: India’s Got Latent sees massive SUCCESS in just 4 days

India's Got Latent Season 2 is off to a flying start, crossing 45 million views on YouTube while also making Netflix's Global Top 10. Samay Raina's comeback season continues to generate massive buzz despite its controversial past.

Image credit:instagram/SamayRaina

India's Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina’s popular and often controversial show India’s Got Latent returned with its second season on June 21, and it has already created quite a buzz online. The first episode dropped simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, a first for the show, giving audiences the option to watch it on both a free platform and a paid streaming service.

India's Got Latent 2 crosses 45 million views on YouTube

The viewership numbers have been quite telling. A huge chunk of the audience came from YouTube, where the episode has already crossed 45 million views as of June 25 evening. On Netflix, however, the numbers are significantly lower. According to the platform’s Tudum data, the episode has recorded 2.2 million views and currently ranks seventh on the Global Top 10 Non-English

Shows a chart. It’s worth noting that Netflix counts views differently, based on total hours viewed divided by the runtime.

Who were the guests on the first episode?

The premiere episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests, who appeared to promote their upcoming YRF film Alpha. Their presence added a lot of excitement, and the two actresses handled the show’s chaotic energy with ease, matching Samay’s style and even roasting him back at times.

India’s Got Latent 2 follows weekly release format

India’s Got Latent Season 2 is following a weekly release format, similar to The Great Indian Kapil Show. Even that show has seen its viewership drop with each passing season. For context, the Season 4 premiere featuring Priyanka Chopra in December 2025 garnered 1.5 million views, according to Ormax Media.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 is off to a flying start, crossing 45 million views on YouTube while also making Netflix’s Global Top 10. Samay Raina’s comeback season continues to generate massive buzz despite its controversial past.

In comparison, the first season of India’s Got Latent was exclusively on YouTube and quickly became a massive hit, averaging 20-25 million views per episode before it was taken down due to controversy.

Samay returned to YouTube with Still Alive

Earlier this year, Samay made his return to YouTube with his stand-up special Still Alive. The performance, which revisited the difficult period following last year’s controversy, became the most-watched comedy special globally. It crossed 22 million views in the first 24 hours and has now reached 65 million views in just two months.

For those who may have forgotten, India’s Got Latent faced major backlash in 2025 after remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia in one episode led to FIRs being filed against Samay, Ranveer, and others. The show was eventually removed from YouTube. After more than a year, Samay has brought it back with Season 2, and the explosive response to the first episode shows that audiences were clearly missing its raw, unfiltered entertainment.

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