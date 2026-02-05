Samay Raina takes DIG at Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann; video goes VIRAL: ‘Kya ba****di…’

Comedian Samay Raina has once again taken social media by storm with his witty and funny style. In the latest video, he is caught roasting Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann.

Comedian Samay Raina has once again taken social media by storm with his witty and funny style. Aaryamann Sethi is the son of TV actor and judge Archana Puran Singh. A video is going increasingly viral these days, in which Aaryamann is seen asking Raina for a shoutout for his YouTube channel. The video was shared by Aaryamann himself on his Instagram account, but he probably did not know that it would turn into a fun roast at the sight of a simple request.

Samay Raina roasts Aaryamann

In the video, Aaryamann said, “Samay bhai, please give a shoutout to Aary Vlog na." In response, Samay Raina, with a very serious face, jokingly says that you are the son of Archana Puran Singh, what do you need Instagram and YouTube. He further says that you have money, a house, and get a good dinner, and still why are you doing all this? This style of timing was clearly in jest, but his timing and delivery made people laugh. He said, “You are Archana Puran Singh’s son. Why the f**k you need all these Instagram, YouTube? You have good money, you have dinner in your house, you have a house in Madh Island."

Watch the video here:

Samay does not stop here. He added, "Kya ba****di kar rahe ho bhai? Why you need this? Just take your mom’s YouTube channel." He then jokingly appealed to viewers to unfollow the channel with 2 lakh subscribers. “Guys, just unfollow this channel. It’s a f**k-all channel with 200k subscribers." There was no bitterness in this whole roast, but everything happened in a light and friendly atmosphere, seeing which it was clear that everyone was involved in this joke.

Archana Puran Singh’s reaction to Samay Raina’s roast

The funniest reaction to the video came from Archana Puran Singh herself. She wrote in the comments section, “LOL ? Why is he so incredibly funny even when he roasts/disses you ? ?And why do I feel that Aary Vlogs has totally arrived because it is being roasted by @maisamayhoon (sic)." In the comments section, Aaryamann 's brother Ayushmann Sethi wrote, “HAHAHAHA the privilege of being roasted by him (sic)."These reactions added to the fun of the video.

All about Archana Puran Singh and her family

Notably, Samay Raina and Archana Puran Singh have previously appeared in a brand video together, which was very much liked by the people. Archana Puran Singh is a popular YouTuber herself and has more than 10 lakh subscribers on her channel, where she shares her family life, travel, and everyday things. Now Aaryamann is also trying to create his own identity through his vlog channel.

