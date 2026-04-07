Samay Raina takes DIG at BeerBiceps in Still Alive; mocks Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and B Praak

Samay Raina was totally in his element in his Still Alive special. Read on to know about his cheeky swipe at Ranveer Allahbadia.

Samay Raina is back with his special Still Alive. And to be honest, he’s in no mood to play it safe. While sharing his thoughts on the chaos and controversy around India’s Got Latent, Samay talked about how things got so wild that an FIR was even filed against Ranveer Allahbadia (aka BeerBiceps) because he showed no qualms in stepping out of his usual “clean” image for comedy. He said, "Ek clean banda kabhi kabhi h*rami nahi ban sakta internet pe," and hilariously referred to BeerBiceps as, "The monk who sold my Ferrari". Samay also explained that the entire fuss started because BeerBiceps decided to break the character that he had built over a decade. Linking his state of origin to his show, Samay mentioned, "Ham kashmiri cross fire mein hi marte hain". He added, "It broke me like anything" to delete the show. Samay further revealed that he got support from Pakistan after India's Got Latent was deleted in India.

Samay also called the show both raw and unscripted. How said it was five hours long, of which four hours were totally controversial. Samay added, "Bhot gandi gandi baatein keh dete the" to be hilarious, adding, "Mai safe khel raha tha" by meeting panelists after the show in a wise way.

What did Samay say about his guest?

While discussing his guests, Samay said, "Sab aa gaye the khane hamko, politician, celebrities, Sunil Pal". He also joked that Sunil Pal asked him to learn from Kapil Sharma "jo khud agle episode me aa rahe the." He also recalled "All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f**king dead at that time," including B Praak. He even joked about Mukesh Khanna, "Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge," adding, "Tune bache mare hain, tu kya moral high ground le ke baitha hai."

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal collaborated for an ad?

Earlier this year, comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal were roped in for a new ad. In the commercial, Samay told Sunil about the client who roped them in and wanted them to hurl maximum abuses and name-shame the company to appeal to the youth. Sunil wasn't convinced earlier it but gave in when he saw how much Samay raked in the moolah. Sunil was quick at hurling abuses in Hindi.

The two then appeared with the company's founder to promote the clothing brand.

What did Sunil say about Samay's comedy in 2025?

In February 2025, Sunil Pal had slammed Samay's comedy. “I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” Sunil was quoted as saying by Times Now.

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