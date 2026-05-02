Samay Raina TROLLS Badshah’s private jet on way to Thailand, video goes viral

Samay Raina just turned a private jet flight into his own stand-up stage, and honestly, Badshah couldn't handle it, Read further to know how Samay just turned the flight in pure choas.

Samay Raina TROLLS Badshah’s private jet on way to Thailand, video goes viral

Samay Raina just turned a private jet flight into his own stand-up stage, and honestly, Badshah couldn’t handle it, he was cracking up the whole way to Thailand. Their trip has gone viral, mostly because their banter feels completely unfiltered.

Inside Badshah’s private jet, Samay looked around, marched up to the cockpit, and deadpanned, “Yeh kaisi flight hai bhai?” And then he landed the joke: “Mere saare favourite artists aise hi mar gaye hain.” Badshah lost it right there, laughing so hard he wiped away tears. He joked back, “Isi din ke liye maine kuch gande gaane bhi banaye the.” Samay just kept riffing, imagining news headlines about the two going missing mid-air. The video pretty much sums up their chemistry, absolutely effortless.

Fans ate it up. The clip blew up, and the comments section turned into a love fest for their quick timing and laid-back vibe. Everyone called it 'peak Samay,' with some saying the whole thing felt way more real than any scripted bit. The 'remote-control' jet joke took on a life of its own, memes started popping up everywhere.

Samay didn’t just stick to flight jokes, he also poked fun at Badshah’s Tateeree controversy. That song sparked a storm because of the lyrics and video before the video got pulled. Samay couldn’t help himself: “Aap ko toh darr hi nahi lagta hai bhai. Toh maafi kyu maangi?” Classic Samay teasing but never mean and Badshah just laughed right along.

What's Next For Both Of Them?

Samay’s got a busy week ahead, he’s appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps). That episode hits Netflix on May 2, coming hot on the heels of FIRs against Allahbadia over a tricky question on India’s Got Latent. Badshah’s still touring and rolling out new music, so this Thailand getaway is basically their last breather before things get busy again.

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