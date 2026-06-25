Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent 2 clips FREE for reaction videos? Here's what we know

After the Netflix fiasco and 44 million YouTube views, Samay Raina isn't repeating old mistakes. India's Got Latent is back for Season 2, and this time, he's rolling out the red carpet for YouTube creators. Read further to know what we are talking about.

Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent 2 clips FREE for reaction videos? Here's what we know

After the Netflix fiasco and 44 million YouTube views, Samay Raina isn’t repeating old mistakes. India’s Got Latent is back for Season 2, and this time, he’s rolling out the red carpet for YouTube creators. Samay just announced that anyone can use public episodes from IGL Season 2 for reaction videos, with zero fear of copyright strikes from his channel. First episode out, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari turn up, and instantly 44 million views.

Samay’s Green Light To YouTube

Here’s how Samay put it on Instagram Stories: “Quick Update. We have fixed the sound issues that some people faced on YouTube. Anybody from the YouTube community is free to react to India’s Got Latent public YouTube episodes. There will be no copyright issues from my channel. Enjoy.” That’s rare stuff. Most shows guard their content like it’s the family jewels, but Samay gets it. IGL blew up on the back of memes, reactions, and roast clips. By removing copyright headaches, he’s telling the internet to do its thing, turn the show into a meme machine.

It’s also a bit of patching up. When he first said Season 2 would be on Netflix only, fans lost it. There was backlash, and Samay later admitted he was just "testing" his YouTube fans. Dropping episodes on both platforms became the compromise.

Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Bring The ‘Alpha’ Energy

The first episode really set the tone. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari came on to push their film Alpha, and the whole thing exploded. He later posted, “Soooo much love for @aliaabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun. Takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game. Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you. I was always a fan of your work but now even bigger fan of the people you are.” And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a behind-the-scenes bit out there where Alia laughs about binging IGL on a flight and not realizing her daughter was asleep next to her.

Season 2 Is A Reset After Season 1’s

Nobody forgot how wild Season 1 ended. After Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments, all hell broke loose. FIRs, boycotts, and eventually Samay pulled the whole season off YouTube. Now, Season 2 is a clean break, Day one on YouTube, open call for reactions and it’s working. You can’t argue with 44 million views. Netflix might have brought the shine, but YouTube is what made it catch fire.

Why This Copyright Move Actually Matters

This copyright call matters more than it seems. Creators are always watching their backs for strikes. One slip, and their video gets clipped or demonetized. For a show like IGL, which survives on commentary, that would kill the buzz and this is kind of new for Indian comedy. TV shows usually clamp down and block everything. Samay’s doing the complete opposite and it's clearly working.

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