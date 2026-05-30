Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first production Romanchakam ROPES In Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Here's everything we know

Read further as Sandeep Reddy Vanga juggles Spirit with Prabhas and new rom-com Romanchakam.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first production Romanchakam ROPES In Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Here's everything we know

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is trying something different this time. The director behind Animal and Kabir Singh just launched Romanchakam, a musical romantic comedy that’s his first ever project as a presenter, produced under his own Bhadrakali Pictures. He won't be directing; instead, he's handing the reins to Venu Gopal Reddy, a newcomer who studied under Ram Gopal Varma. The cast is full of fresh faces from Telugu cinema.

Talking about Romanchakam, Vanga said he couldn’t stop laughing during the narration, but there’s real emotion beneath the comedy. He posted about it on social media, announcing: “I had a heartfelt laugh throughout the narration. Beneath all the fun, there’s a strong emotional tact, and for the first time, I’m presenting the film. Glad to announce that BHADRAKALI PICTURES is coming out with a very unique musical romantic comedy.” For someone famous for gritty stories like Arjun Reddy and Animal, this feels like a big shift, at least as a producer.

Venu Gopal Reddy makes his directorial debut here. Sumanth Prabhas leads the cast, he made waves in the web series Memu Famous while Ananthika Sanilkumar, who was last seen in 8 Vasantalu, plays the female lead. The rest of the crew and other details are still under wraps, and they haven’t announced a release date yet.

Even with Romanchakam getting started, Vanga's main focus is Spirit, his next directorial. It's an action drama starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi. Vanga’s writing, editing, and directing this one, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The mahurat happened in November 2025, Megastar Chiranjeevi showed up as chief guest, and filming kicked off late in 2025. Production speeds up from September this year, and they’re aiming for a March 5, 2027 theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and more.

The bar’s been set pretty high after Kabir Singh and Animal. Spirit has fans in the North and South buzzing, especially with Prabhas teaming up with Vanga, everyone’s curious to see how he tackles a cop-led action universe. Romanchakam, meanwhile, gives Vanga a chance to support new voices and try a lighter style. It helps Bhadrakali Pictures step outside his usual intense territory, musical, romantic, and funny, but still full of heart, if you go by his words. Expect more news about the cast, music, and production schedule over the next few months.

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