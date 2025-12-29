Sanjay Dutt joins Dhurandhar screening in Lucknow via...; fans can't keep calm and chant 'Pakistan...' [Viral Video]

Dhurandhar has been making waves among audiences, not just with an exceptional storyline, but also with actors' incredible performances. People are loving every character played by Bollywood stars in the film.

During a special screening of the film Dhurandhar in Lucknow, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gave his fans a big surprise. BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh organized the screening. Midway through the film, Sanjay Dutt suddenly connected with the audience in the theater via video call. As soon as his image appeared on the screen, the entire hall erupted in applause and cheers. Fans showed immense enthusiasm and chanted slogans for the actor.

Fans chant ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ on Dhurandhar screening

The atmosphere in the theater became quite electrifying during the video call. Videos circulating on social media show the audience chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Vande Mataram," and "Pakistan Murdabad." Sanjay Dutt interacted with the audience for a short while and thanked them for their love and support. Those present in the theater showered praise on his performance.

Watch the video here:

Sanjay Dutt joins BJP MLA, fans via video call during movie screening During screening of movie Dhurandhar in Lucknow by BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh, actor Sanjay Dutt appeared on a video call and interacted with his fans amid slogans of "Pakistan Muradabad", "Bharat Mata ki Jai"… pic.twitter.com/tpXZNL26C5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 28, 2025

Sunjay Dutt’s powerful performance in Dhurandhar

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh was also present on stage at the event. Addressing the audience, he lauded Sanjay Dutt's long film career. He said that Sanjay Dutt has played memorable roles in Indian cinema for several decades, and his popularity remains undiminished even today. The MLA also praised Sanjay Dutt's powerful performance in Dhurandhar, which has been well-received by the audience.

Dhurandhar box office collection

In the film Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt plays the character of SP Chaudhary Aslam. The film was released on December 5, 2025, and is still performing exceptionally well at the box office 24 days later. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 22.25 crore in India on its 24th day, bringing its total Indian collection to Rs 690.25 crore, making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

When will Dhurnadhar 2 release?

Dhurandhar is said to have taken guidance from the real-life events of the underworld and terrorism in the Lyari region of Karachi, Pakistan. After the success of the film, the producers are set to come up with a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 – Revenge is the name of the film that will hit the big screen on March 19, 2026.

