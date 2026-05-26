Sanjay Gupta QUESTIONS FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh: ‘You’re not stopping him, you’re hurting workers’

Read further as Ranveer Singh's team responds after FWICE's non-cooperation order.

Sanjay Gupta QUESTIONS FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh: ‘You’re not stopping him, you’re hurting workers’

The Don 3 chaos just got louder. Now, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta jumped into the conversation about FWICE’s ban on Ranveer Singh, though he didn’t mention Ranveer by name.

The Ban That Sparked Debate

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a “non-cooperative directive” against Ranveer Singh on Monday. That means no member, no technicians, no crew, nobody, can work with him until this Don 3 mess cools off. The whole thing started because Farhan Akhtar told FWICE that Ranveer ditched Don 3 just days before filming, leaving them in the lurch and costing a lot of money.

Sanjay Gupta’s Tweet Says It All

When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets.

Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood.

What sense does it even make??? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 26, 2026

On Tuesday, Sanjay Gupta posted his thoughts on X. No tags, but the timing said it all: “When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???”

Most of Bollywood has been dead quiet, but Gupta’s tweet stood out, finally, someone in the industry said something. People online jumped on it. One person asked, “Sanjay sir, why is this blowing up? Why can’t Farhan and Ranveer just sit down and sort this without calling each other out?” Another wrote, “Ranveer should just explain his side, or take this up legally. At the end of the day, it’s a contract dispute, right? He should talk to the Association.” Someone else pointed the finger at the union: “What do these workers actually get for being members? Is there any kind of insurance? Otherwise, why should they blindly listen to everything the union says?”

That evening, Ranveer’s team finally broke the silence. No mudslinging, just a measured statement: “Ranveer Singh has the highest regard for everyone involved with Don. He’s stayed quiet because he thinks these things are better handled privately and respectfully.” They also made it clear he won’t be adding fuel to the fire or feeding rumors his focus is on work, and he wishes the Don franchise well.

So What Now for Don 3?

As long as FWICE’s ban stands, the project isn’t moving. Ranveer was supposed to step in as Don after Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s already been through cast drama and plenty of delays, now this. Gupta’s tweet puts the focus back where it hurts: more than 300 crew members are now out of work because the union and the producers can’t see eye to eye. Ranveer and Farhan are keeping their heads down for now, but you can feel the industry waking up, and more people will no doubt have something to say.

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