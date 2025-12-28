Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra share VIRAL, UNSEEN moments with Salman Khan from birthday bash

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra wished Salman Khan on a special birthday post on Instagram. With the post, they also shared some unseen pictures from the bash.

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on December 27, and on this occasion, the superstar threw a birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse. The party has seen the attendance of many stars from the TV and entertainment industry, which includes MS Dhoni, Lulia Vantur, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh and TV anchor Rajat Sharma, along with his wife, Ritu Dhawan. On this occasion, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale shared a series of unseen pictures with the celebrities from Khan’s birthday bash. They also shared a picture with Salman Khan and wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday dearest @beingsalmankhan #bhaijaan.”

Fans also reacted to the post and shared their views on it. A user said, “2 nd pic with mahi sir hits different thanks great to see u together.” Another fan wrote, “Javed Sir is missing in this party . Seeing both of you laugh together would have made this a very memorable photo.” A comment also read, “Happy birthday sir.” Fans in the comment section wanted to see a picture of Sanket with Javed Akhtar.

Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash was quite a big event, which saw the attendance of several celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapur, AP Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Orry, Genelia Deshmukh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Mika Singh. The superstar was seen appearing before the paparazzi and cutting a big birthday cake. He was also seen clicking photos in front of the photographers. The inside pictures from the party has been widely going viral on social media.

Talking about Sugandha Mishra, the star is popularly known for her comedy roles in movies and shows. She appeared in films like Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, Heropanti, Rashna: The Ray of Light, to name a few. However, she is mostly known for her work in The Drama Company, The Voice: India, The Voice India Kids, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, and Comedy Circus Key Taansen. On the other hand, Sanket Bhosale is well known for his shows such as The Drama Company, Gangs of Filmistaan, Case Toh Banta Hai, Super Night with Tubelight, Baba Ki Chowki, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got hitched in an intimate ceremony in April, 2021 in Jalandhar. They welcomed their first child in December 2023. They named their daughter, Ihana.

