Sara Ali Khan left SHOCKED as host's 'Sab celebrities ko peeche se janta hun' remark turns awkward at Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer launch [Viral Video]

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer launch: Sara Ali Khan appeared shocked after a host's controversial remark at the Mumbai event, while Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about his family-friendly comedy film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer Launch: Actress Sara Ali Khan joined Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi on Saturday, May 2, in Mumbai for the trailer launch of her next movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, showing Sara clearly uncomfortable and taken aback by the host's contentious statement that he knows each artist "from behind."

The emcee said, "Aap log woh wali reel dalte ho na ke kissi celebrity ka backshot dalke ke pehchano kaun… Jhooth nahi keh raha main sab celebrities ko peeche se janta hun… Maine itna time bitaya hai uss cheez mein. Aage se pehchan paun ya nahi."

Sara Ali Khan shocked by host's remark

Sara was seated close to Rakul and Ayushmann during the event, which took place at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In response to the host's jokes, Sara was heard on the video saying, "Kya bol raha hai?" The host's remarks in front of the audience on stage also seemed to surprise her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Tiwari (@bollywoodhelpline)

What did Ayushmann Khurrana say about his film character?

The film's main actor, Ayushmann, stated that although his character, Prajapati Pandey, is shown to be torn between several romances, the tale does not encourage infidelity.

He described Prajapati as a 'green flag' and said, "I will not call it a romcom. I'll just call it a pure comedy. More than romance, there's an abundance of comedy happening with these four characters."

He emphasised that it is not as though Prajapati is having an illicit affair and stated that the movie can be watched with family.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date

On May 15, 2026, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a follow-up to the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be released in theatres.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

