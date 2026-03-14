Sara Arjun vs Ranveer Singh? Dhurandhar 2 fans theory goes VIRAL; know everything about DARK twist

Before the release of Aditya Dhar's much-awaited spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, many shocking theories about the storyline have been going viral on social media. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is in discussion even before its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 19, and its trailer has given rise to several theories among fans. The trailer shows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari, killing Sher-e-Baloch Rehman dacoit in Lyari. This scene took the audience by surprise. At the same time, fans are discussing this scene in which Sara Arjun's character, Yalina Jamali, is seen putting a pistol to the head of an unknown person. Many are speculating whether this person is Hamza, who is also Yalina's husband.

Dhurandhar 2 has a major plot twist?

The song 'Gahar Hua' sung by Arijit Singh gives a big hint of the film's story. Lyrics like "Teri mohabbat mein jalna bhi hai," hint at an emotional and mental struggle for Hamza. The song indicates that Hamza may even have to sacrifice something of value to Yalina. At the same time, words like "Aur tujhse bachke hi chalna bhi hai" show that Yalina is not just innocent, but alert and cunning.

Will Yalina reveal Hamza’s truth?

Some of the song's other lyrics, such as “Tu chaand hai ek dhadakta hua, chori se mujhko hi takta hua,” indicate that Yalina keeps an eye on Hamza while he's closest to her. This shows that she can uncover Hamza's true identity at some point in the story. The scene where she raises a pistol at the man in the trailer further strengthens this theory. Fans are speculating that she might end up killing Hamza before he can kill her father.

What is the importance of Sara Arjun’s character, Yalina?

The character of Yalina is very important in the story of the film. She can reveal Hamza's true identity, completely changing the course of the story. Her sharp mind shows that she can influence the story herself. Hamza has to be careful while near Yalina, as he can be deceived by seeing her innocent face.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 depicted the mysterious events and suspense of the first part, which are going to open in this second part. Paid previews of the film have already started on March 18, and audiences across the country are excited to watch it. The film is releasing on March 19. Sara Arjun's character of Yalina and her relationship with Hamza are said to be the biggest highlights of the film. Fans are eagerly waiting for the character and plot of the film.

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