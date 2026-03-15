Sarah Baloch viral private video: How is Pakistani influencer's scam TRAPPING thousands of Indian users?

Sara Baloch Viral private video are spreading rapidly on the internet, but this whole case is connected to a big online scam. Read on to know about it.

In recent times, many links with the name Sara Baloch Viral private video are spreading rapidly on the internet, but this whole case is connected to a big online scam. Sara Baloch is a lifestyle content creator from Balochistan, Pakistan and no private video of any kind has been leaked under her name. Cybercriminals are using her name and picture to instigate people to click on fake links. These links are often accompanied by misleading titles such as Assam viral video so that Internet users in India click on them as quickly as possible. In fact, this is not a scandal but a dangerous phishing campaign aimed at stealing people's personal information.

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Who is Sara Baloch?

Sara Baloch makes and shares videos related to the life of rural Balochistan on social media. A criminal case had also been registered against him some time back. According to the information, three people stopped her during the content shoot, forcibly made her video, and later demanded money from her. When she refused to pay, they tried to blackmail her by spreading some parts of the video on WhatsApp.

Sara Baloch had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard and later the three accused were arrested. But now taking the wrong advantage of this same old case, cyber thugs have started spreading fake videos and links in his name.

Deepfakes and fake private video scam

Deepfakes and fake private videos are increasing rapidly on social media these days. Many reports suggest that a large amount of AI-generated content will appear on the Internet in the coming times. In the last few years, there has been a significant increase in cases related to deepfakes. According to the data, most of the deepfake videos on the Internet are private videos made without permission and most of them are targeted at women. Now, AI-based tools are easily available, with the help of which fake videos can be made using anyone's photo. Cybercriminals use these techniques to create phishing networks to trick people.

How do private leak scandals function?

When a person's name suddenly starts trending on the internet, cyber crooks become active immediately. They start spreading fake posts and links with the same name on social media. Usually, these posts include a blurry picture of a person and say "watch the viral video" or "watch the full video here." "As soon as a person clicks on that link, they are diverted to many dubious websites. In some cases, malware is downloaded on mobile phones, while many times, people's personal information and passwords are obtained by showing fake login pages.

Cybersecurity experts advise

Cybersecurity experts say sharing or forwarding such links can also lead to legal trouble. Under the new IT rules in India, a provision has been made to remove deepfake and pornographic content immediately. Apart from this, strict action can also be taken for spreading or sharing such content. Therefore, it can be dangerous to click or forward any viral video or private video link without checking it. It is better to be alert in such cases and report it immediately if suspicious links are seen. Cyber experts say that Sara Baloch is a victim in this entire case and people are being cheated using her name.

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