Sargun Mehta expecting first child with Ravi Dubey after 12 years of marriage? Everything you need to know

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most popular couple of TV industry. Their relationship has always been admired by fans. However, recently, new reports surfaced claiming Sargun Mehta's pregnancy. Read on to know more.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta fell for each other during the shooting of the television serial and gradually their relationship became strong. Sargun is considered to be the superstar of Punjab, while Ravi has made his mark with his different roles on TV. Now, Ravi Dubey is also going to step into Bollywood and is going to play the role of Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana. Meanwhile, a report claims that Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are about to welcome their first child.

Is Sargun Mehta pregnant?

According to reports, after 12 years of married life, the couple is ready for their first child. The news was shared by Telly Creats. However, there has been no official confirmation of this news. The couple likes to keep their personal life private, so even if it is true, they should not share it soon.

The first rumour started when MoneyControl said that Sargun and Ravi are ready for their first child. The couple appeared on Bigg Boss 19 to promote their new show Juliet Jatt Di. After this, Ravi and Sargun were seen outside the hospital, due to which people started thinking that perhaps they are going to become parents for the first time. But so far these are just rumors and no official announcement has been made.

Sargun shuts down pregnancy rumors

Sargun herself has put an end to such rumours in the past. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that achieving success in her career and life is more important to her than pregnancy. She clearly said that marriage does not mean only having children.

She said, “It’s like that’s the only thing you expect out of a couple. It’s putting down the entire institution of marriage, if that’s the only thing we’re supposed to do. I’m not saying that anybody who is getting pregnant or wants to have a baby is wrong. People have different priorities and goals in life. Some people achieve when they’re 25, some achieve it when they’re 40. Only when you feel that you’re satisfied with what you want to do in life, can you move ahead and give somebody else happiness. It’s not something you can do while you’re still struggling or clawing to be someone. I am on a different journey at the moment."

In the interview, when she was repeatedly asked about the children's plan, Sargun seemed unhappy. She once said, "But yeh sawal ka tum logo se kya lena dena ya fir janta ko bhi kya lena dena." And when asked again what she thinks about children, she replied that when the right time comes, they will come to this stage, but right now is not the right time. Even after this, when asked when, Sargun looked uncomfortable and said, "Nai aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Nai. I don't know."

