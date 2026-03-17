Sarke Chunar controversy: Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt's VIRAL song with VULGAR lyrics taken down after KD The Devil track faces legal action

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil has been removed from YouTube due to offensive material, sparking a startling uproar. The producers and contributors are facing legal action, and the NHRC has sent out a notice.

Sarke Chunar Song Controversy: The promotional campaign for the film KD: The Devil has hit a major setback. The makers have removed the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ and its Kannada version ‘Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse’ from YouTube and other streaming platforms after facing strong criticism and legal pressure over its allegedly “obscene” content. The issue has now reached a higher level, with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issuing a notice in the matter.

Sarke Chunar slammed for its...

According to reports, the controversy grew after advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police cyber cell. He demanded strict action against those involved in the song, claiming that its lyrics are sexually suggestive and not suitable for public viewing. He also said that such content could have a negative impact on younger audiences.

Sarke sarke's lyrical song is "CHEAP" and "VULGAR" • Lyrics like “ Lift me up, put it inside, don’t let even a single drop come out, empty it inside” are among the most vulgar ever heard in an Indian song. • What kind of message does this send to young audiences ? • Soon… pic.twitter.com/G1BFKmYUjS — MR. X (@Krish_RC_) March 16, 2026

What did the complainant say?

Jindal named Raqeeb Alam, Prem, Arjun Janya and Mangli as defendants in his complaint because they all worked on the song.

He showed that sharing and promoting this content would result in legal consequences under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under POCSO Act and Information Technology Act provisions. He has also filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Following the backlash, the makers have quietly taken down the song from YouTube. Users trying to find it now see that the video is unavailable. The song was still accessible on the platform until March 16, 2026.

So far, the team behind KD: The Devil has not issued any official statement on the controversy.

Armaan Malik and Harbhajan Singh slam song

Singer Armaan Malik slammed the song, calling the track a "new low" for songwriting. He wrote, "This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low."

Legendary cricket player Harbhajan Singh also strongly objected to the song on social media, criticizing Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt for participating in it.

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