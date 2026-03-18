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Sarke Chunar Teri controversy: Nora Fatehi's FIRST reaction on uproar over vulgar lyrics goes viral; fans react 'She was misinformed'

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to clarify that she had no role in the crass Hindi version of Sarke Chunar Teri. She also admitted that the song was removed due to severe backlash.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 18, 2026 4:00 PM IST

Sarke Chunar Teri controversy: Nora Fatehi's FIRST reaction on uproar over vulgar lyrics goes viral; fans react 'She was misinformed'
A still of Nora Fatehi

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi's much talked about dance number Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke was taken down from YouTube after it was slammed for its vulgar lyrics and choreography. The song featured Sanjay Dutt and Nora for their upcoming film KD: The Devil. Earlier too it made headlines for its high-energy visuals and Nora’s dance moves. After it was released online, the song was slammed by a section of netizens who called it both ‘vulgar’ and ‘inappropriate.’ Amid the ongoing controversy, Nora has shared her thoughts on the song being officially banned. The Union government too confirmed that the song has been banned due to massive criticism over its lyrics and visuals.

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Opening her statement, Nora mentioned, “Hi guys, I just want to come on here to discuss this controversy regarding the song. First of all, I'm in the middle of grieving a loss of one of my closest friends, and I'm also in the middle of nowhere with no network, so I haven't been able to see what's going on. But I've gotten some updates today because I got a little bit of network, so I do want to clarify a couple of things. I'm going to make sure this is not a very long video, but hear me out, okay?”

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi Chunari Teri Sarke Nora Fatehi Chunari Teri Sarke Controversy Nora Fatehi Controversy